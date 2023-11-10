PT Buana Finance Tbk is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in the providing investment financing, consumer financing, working capital financing, and multipurpose financing. The Companyâs segments include Finance lease receivables and Consumer financing receivables. The Company provides a range of products and services, such as multipurpose financing, investment financing, and working capital financing. The multipurpose financing products include finance lease, installment finance, and funding facility. The investment financing products include financing lease, purchasing with installment payment, and fund facilities. The investment financing consists of financing lease, sell and leaseback, factoring with recourse, factoring without recourse, purchasing with installment payment, project financing, and infrastructure financing. The working capital financing consist of sale and lease back, factoring with recourse, factoring without recourse, working capital facility.

Sector Consumer Lending