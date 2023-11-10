08 November 2023
Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Shinhan Indonesia
PT Buana Finance Tbk (the Company) has signed Credit Facility Agreement with PT Bank Shinhan Indonesia on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, which is provision of term loan facility in amount of Rp 200 billion for the Company with tenor of 48 months.
