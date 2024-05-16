16 May 2024

Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Jago Tbk in amount of Rp 50 billion

PT Buana Finance Tbk (the Company) has signed Addendum of Credit Facility Agreement with PT Bank Jago Tbk on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, which is addition of term loan facility in amount of Rp50 billion so the plafond become Rp 1,55 trillion with tenor maximum 48 months for the Company.

Credit facilitywill be used for the Company's working Capital purposes, namely offering Consumer Finance and Financial Lease. These facilities secured by the Company receivables.