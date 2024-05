PT Bukit Asam Tbk is engaged in coal mining and related activities. The Company is involved in the general surveying, exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, transportation and trading, and management of special coal port facilities for internal and external needs. Its segments include the coal mining segment and other segments. Its coal mining segment includes mining business permits (IUP) of approximately 68,777 hectares (ha) in several locations that have coal reserves. It owns several mines spread across South Sumatra Province, West Sumatra Province, and Riau Province. The other segment includes electricity generation, investment or holding (plantation and hospital services), transportation, and warehousing (especially for port services). It also engaged in the operation of steam power plants for internal and external needs and the provision of consulting services related to the coal mining industry as well as its derivative products, and plantation development activities.

Sector Coal