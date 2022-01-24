Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bukit Asam Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTBA   ID1000094006

PT BUKIT ASAM TBK

(PTBA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesia starts construction of $2.3 billion coal gasification plant

01/24/2022 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Indonesian President Joko Widodo reads his statement following a signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched construction of a $2.3 billion coal gasification plant on Monday, in a bid to slash the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports while optimising its coal resources.

The plant is designed to utilise 6 million tonnes of low rank coal to produce 1.4 tonnes of dimethyl ether (DME) annually, which can reduce Indonesia's LPG import by 1 million tonnes per year, according to state coal miner Bukit Asam, which is building the plant in partnership with U.S. firm Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

In 2021, Indonesia consumed 7.95 million tonnes of LPG, 6.4 million tonnes of which were imported, government data showed.

"We can reduce a subsidy from the state budget by around 7 trillion rupiah ($489.00 million), while improving our trade balance and our current account deficit," said Jokowi, as the president is popularly known.

Indonesia allocated 66.3 trillion rupiah in the 2022 budget to subsidise some domestic LPG consumption.

Indonesia's LPG imports are expected to decline by six times in 2025 from current levels, as it seeks to ramp up coal gasification, which is on a government "priority" investment list offering incentives such as tax breaks.

The plant is in Muara Enim, South Sumatra, a mining hub of state coal miner Bukit Asam. Construction is slated to take 30 months and state energy company Pertamina is expected to use gas produced from the plant.

($1 = 14,315.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Edited by Fransiska Nangoy, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. -1.57% 282.47 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
PT BUKIT ASAM TBK 0.35% 2830 End-of-day quote.4.43%
SENSEX 30 -0.72% 59037.18 Real-time Quote.1.34%
All news about PT BUKIT ASAM TBK
12:20aIndonesia starts construction of $2.3 billion coal gasification plant
RE
01/12Indonesia allows 37 coal ships to leave as export ban eased
RE
2021PT BUKIT ASAM TBK : Indonesia coal miner Bukit Asam targets higher exports amid high price..
RE
2021PT Bukit Asam Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Indonesia's higher coal output target thwarted by heavy rains
RE
2021Indonesia's higher coal output target thwarted by heavy rains
RE
2021PT Bukit Asam Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021PT BUKIT ASAM TBK : Corporate Presentation 1H2021
PU
2021PT BUKIT ASAM TBK : Indonesian state coal miner plans solar power projects
RE
2021PT BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Books Rp 1.8 T Net Profit in First Half of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 474 B 1,92 B 1,92 B
Net income 2021 6 972 B 0,49 B 0,49 B
Net cash 2021 5 093 B 0,36 B 0,36 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,59x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 32 509 B 2 272 M 2 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 937
Free-Float 5,71%
Chart PT BUKIT ASAM TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bukit Asam Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BUKIT ASAM TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 830,00 IDR
Average target price 3 178,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suryo Eko Hadianto President Director
Farida Thamrin Director-Finance & Risk Management
Agus Suhartono President Commissioner
Satria Wirawan Senior Manager-Information Technology
Nicko Albart Senior Manager-Strategy, R&D, Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BUKIT ASAM TBK4.43%2 272
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.70%71 637
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED8.36%20 219
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED22.19%16 370
COAL INDIA LIMITED8.70%13 164
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED8.89%12 200