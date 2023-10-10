PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) is cultivating red calliandra for biomass development. The Soft Launching of Other Reclamation Form for Red Calliandra Cultivation Development in Tanjung Enim, South Sumatra took place on Monday, October 9, 2023.



The red calliandra will later be processed into wood pellets, coal-mixed fuel (cofiring) at the Steam Power Plant.



According to President Director of PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) Arsal Ismail, red calliandra cultivation is one of PTBA's steps in supporting the energy transition in order to achieve the Government's Net Zero Emission target by 2060.



"PTBA continues to transform in order to achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company that cares about the environment. It is hoped that Red Kaliandra can be developed into an alternative energy source that is more environmentally friendly, in line with the Government policy regarding reducing emissions," said Arsal.



Meanwhile, according to Rafli Yandra, Business Development Director of PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA), red calliandra plant is chosen because its wood has a high calorific value, it grows fast in various conditions, and it also sprouts quickly.



"Red calliandra also absorbs carbon from the air to produce biomass. By mixing biomass and coal, emissions can be reduced," said Rafli.



In cultivating red calliandra, PTBA involves a research team from the National Development University (UPN) Veteran Yogyakarta.



Planting red calliandra on an area of 80 hectares (ha) has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 119.18 tons/ha/year. Also, it stores 11,805 tons of biomass to be used as wood pellets with calories ranging from 4,500-4,700 kcal/kg, which is expected to be used for Steam Power Plant cofiring.

