PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and PT Kimia Farma Tbk (KAEF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration in the pharmaceutical and health services sector, signed by President Director of PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) Arsal Ismail and the President Director of PT Kimia Farma Tbk (KAEF) David Utama in Jakarta on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



PTBA through PT Bukit Multi Investasi (PT BMI) owns a subsidiary that provides health-care services, namely PT Bukit Asam Medika, as the manager of hospitals and pharmacies in PTBA operational area. Meanwhile, KAEF engages in the integrated healthcare sector from upstream to downstream including pharmaceutical manufacturing, health product distributors, pharmacies, health clinics and medical laboratories.



Potential synergies being explored include collaboration related to pharmaceutical installation and distribution as well as pharmacies and clinics. Also, both parties agreed on collaboration potential in medical equipment and laboratories.



"PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and PT Kimia Farma Tbk (KAEF) are exploring several potential collaborations in the pharmaceutical and health services sectors as part of BUMN Synergy. This collaboration, it is hoped, would be mutually beneficial," said Arsal Ismail.



"We welcome the collaboration that can be established between KAEF and PTBA. Hopefully this collaboration will improve the quality and access to health services in the community through the resources owned by KAEF and PTBA," David Utama said.

