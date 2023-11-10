PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) receives a Platinum rating in the 2023 Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating (ASRRAT) event, held by the National Center for Corporate Reporting (NCCR).



The Corporate Secretary of PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) Niko Chandra accepted the Asian Sustainability Report Award-which theme was "Navigating the Path to Net Zero: Accelerating Climate Action In Asia"-directly in Jakarta on Monday, November 6, 2023.



"PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) constantly implements sustainability principles and we would like to express our gratitude for the appreciation. This award encourages us to continue to strengthen our implementation of the concept of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment in order to improve the company's performance," said Niko Chandra.



According to Niko, good mining practices are one of the keys for PTBA to achieve the Net Zero Emission target by 2060 set by the Government. Various efforts, including reclamation of ex-mining land, rehabilitation of river watersheds, electrification of mining equipment, and mining digitization have been carried out by PTBA.



"Sustainability is a key component of PTBA's natural resource management strategy. As a result, PTBA will be able to provide energy sources for development and welfare of society," said Niko.



NCCR organizes ASRRAT 2023 to appreciate companies that are implementing sustainable programs in response to climate change and activating carbon emission reduction programs to achieve Net Zero Emissions.



There were 68 leading companies participating in ASRRAT 2023 coming not only from Indonesia, but also from Bangladesh, the Philippines, Australia and Russia.



The ASRRAT 2023 assessment process involves a panel of five judges and a team of eighteen CSRS (Certified SR Specialist) certified assessors.



The assessment is based on the level of sustainability reporting compliance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. NCCR determines four sustainability report ratings: Platinum (the highest), Gold, Silver and Bronze.

