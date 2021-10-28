Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bumi Resources Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUMI   ID1000068703

PT BUMI RESOURCES TBK

(BUMI)
BUMI Wins Prestigeous BBB Top ESG Disclosure Award 2021 For 2nd Successive Year

10/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Bakrie Tower,12th floor

Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum

Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940

Website: www.bumiresources.com

BUMI Wins Prestigeous BBB Top ESG Disclosure Award 2021 For 2ND Successive Year

Jakarta, 28 October 2021

PT BUMI Resources Tbk. ("BUMI" or "the Company") awarded Management BBB in ESG Disclosure Awards 2021 from Investor Magazine - Berita Satu Media Holdings (BSMH) in collaboration with the Bumi Global Karbon Foundation (BGKF) which was held virtually and broadcast live by BeritaSatu TV.Jakarta (27/10). This award is given as an appreciation to companies that are committed to ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) disclosure.

The ESG disclosure score is carried out through Sustainability Reporting analysis to determine the level of ESG transparency using 33 relevant ESG factors based on regulatory studies, international agreements, and reporting guidelines standards. There are 120 companies participating in this event.

BUMI President Director, Mr. Adika Nuraga Bakrie addresses that, "the award is an acknowledgement to BUMI as a company that can maintain business performance and sustainable growth. The Company's commitment has not diminished even though it is faced with major challenges in the business world during the New Normal period due to Covid-19 pandemic."

He also adds that, "this provides additional evidence that BUMI and its business units are committed to improving the implementation of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in accordance with international best practices and strategically communicate it to the public and stakeholders."

Photo: ESG Disclosure Awards 2021 - Management BBB for PT BUMI Resources Tbk.

For further information, please contact:

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary

PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel

(62-21) 5794 2080

Fax

(62-21) 5794 2070

email

dileep@bumiresources.com

www.bumiresources.com

Disclaimer

PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
