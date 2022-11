JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk expects coal output of 70-76 million tonnes in 2022, lower than last year's 78.8 million tonnes, the company's vice president of investor relation Achmad Reza Widjaja said on Tuesday.

Bumi's total output reached 53.7 million tonnes in January-September 2022, 8.67% lower than its output in the same period last year due to heavy rain, Widjaja said. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies)