JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest coal miner Bumi Resources aims to produce around 80 million metric tons of coal this year, up from an estimated 78 million tons, Director Dileep Srivastava said on Wednesday.

He said its two units have secured mining quotas for 2024 to 2026. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)