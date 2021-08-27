PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI FIRST SEMESTER 2021 PERFORMANCE RESULTS

Bakrie Tower,12th floor
BUMI ANNOUNCES FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS
TURNAROUND TO PROFIT IN 1H21, Q2 US$13.6 M OFFSETS Q1 LOSS
16% RISE IN REVENUE DUE 20% HIGHER COAL PRICE
OPERATING MARGIN 16.2% VS 6.7% YOY
POSITIVE $281 MILLION SWING IN PRETAX PROFIT YOY
Jakarta, 27 August 2021
PT Bumi Resources Tbk. ("BUMI"or "The Company") confirms that the summarized Financial Statement for 1H'2021 was carried in Bisnis Indonesia on 27 August 2021 together with the detailed unaudited Financials with notes are already available on IDX and BUMI websites.
Attached for your information is :
The Income Statement for 1st Half 2021 is PSAK 66 compliant consolidates Arutmin but and not KPC which is equity accounted.
b)
The Consolidated Income Statement 1H 2021, including KPC, is given below for benefit of investors
as usual (Appendix 1)
c)
Operating Metrics of the BUMI on full basis for Jan-Jun 2021 ( YOY) is also enclosed (Appendix 2)
Comments on Consolidated Performance 1H'2021 vs 1H'2020
Gross Revenue
US$2,295.7 million vs US$1,971.9 million or increased by 16%
Cost of Revenue
US$1,810.4 million vs US$1,733.8 million or increased by 4%
Gross Margin
US$485.3 million vs US$238.1 million or increased by 104%
Operating Expenses
US$114.4 million vs US$105.4 million or increased by 9%
Operating Income
US$370.9 million vs US$132.7 million or 179% increased.
A positive swing of US$238.2 million
Operating Margin
Income before Tax
Income (Loss) For the Period
Net Income (Loss) For the Period Attributable to Owners of The Parent
sharply up 16.2% vs 6.7%
US$277.8 million vs US$(2.9) million or a positive swing of US$280.7 million YOY US$90.9 million vs US$(52.7) million or a positive swing of US$143.6 million
US$1.9 million vs Loss of US$86.1 million a positive swing of USD 88.0 million YOY
BUMI managed to recorded a total net income of US$90.9 million, attributable net income of US$ 1.9 million in 1H'2021 vs a net loss of US$ 86.1 million due to higher coal prices owing global supply imbalances, the pandemic, effect, variable weather conditions, infrastructure bottlenecks and political uncertainties.
In spite of pandemic condition, production was maintained at previous year levels. Stringent protection and safety measures have been exercised in all our sites and offices.
Realized price rise by 20% to $56.2/ton (from $46.9/ton in 1H'2020) reflected in the 104% rise in gross profit 1H'2021.
Operating Income increased by 179% to US$370.9 million vs US$132.7 million last year.
Cost of Goods Sold were controlled at US$1,810.4 million in 1H'2021 vs US$1,733.8 million - limited to an increase of 4%
Closing inventory decreased at 1.9MT in 1H'2021 vs 2.7MT last year - to optimise working capital.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020
This is fixed for 31 August 2021 on 11th Floor, Bakrie Tower, Jakarta starting 2pm (Jakarta Time).
Eligible shareholders as of recording date 6 August 21 are invited to join and deliver their proxies and ideally by easy KSEI to enable make up quorum but arrangements have been made to accept proxies physically. Strict health protocols would be followed and zoom link to follow proceedings will be provided.
FY 2021 Guidance
Production : 85MT - 89MT
Average forecast price FY'2021 US$ 58/t - USD 63/t
Global Earnings Call - 1H'2021 Results
A global earnings call on our 1H'2021 results is planned. Once finalized, dial in details would be separately advised.
For further information, please contact:
Dileep Srivastava
Director & Corporate Secretary
PT Bumi Resources Tbk.
Tel
(62-21) 5794 2080
Fax
(62-21) 5794 2070
email
dileep@bumiresources.com
www.bumiresources.com
