PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI FIRST SEMESTER 2021 PERFORMANCE RESULTS

US$1.9 million vs Loss of US$86.1 million a positive swing of USD 88.0 million YOY

US$277.8 million vs US$(2.9) million or a positive swing of US$280.7 million YOY US$90.9 million vs US$(52.7) million or a positive swing of US$143.6 million

sharply up 16.2% vs 6.7%

Net Income (Loss) For the Period Attributable to Owners of The Parent

US$114.4 million vs US$105.4 million or increased by 9%

US$485.3 million vs US$238.1 million or increased by 104%

US$1,810.4 million vs US$1,733.8 million or increased by 4%

US$2,295.7 million vs US$1,971.9 million or increased by 16%

Operating Metrics of the BUMI on full basis for Jan-Jun 2021 ( YOY) is also enclosed (Appendix 2)

The Consolidated Income Statement 1H 2021, including KPC, is given below for benefit of investors

The Income Statement for 1st Half 2021 is PSAK 66 compliant consolidates Arutmin but and not KPC which is equity accounted.

Attached for your information is :

PT Bumi Resources Tbk. ("BUMI"or "The Company") confirms that the summarized Financial Statement for 1H'2021 was carried in Bisnis Indonesia on 27 August 2021 together with the detailed unaudited Financials with notes are already available on IDX and BUMI websites.

BUMI managed to recorded a total net income of US$90.9 million, attributable net income of US$ 1.9 million in 1H'2021 vs a net loss of US$ 86.1 million due to higher coal prices owing global supply imbalances, the pandemic, effect, variable weather conditions, infrastructure bottlenecks and political uncertainties.

In spite of pandemic condition, production was maintained at previous year levels. Stringent protection and safety measures have been exercised in all our sites and offices.

Realized price rise by 20% to $56.2/ton (from $46.9/ton in 1H'2020) reflected in the 104% rise in gross profit 1H'2021.

Operating Income increased by 179% to US$370.9 million vs US$132.7 million last year.

Cost of Goods Sold were controlled at US$1,810.4 million in 1H'2021 vs US$1,733.8 million - limited to an increase of 4%

Closing inventory decreased at 1.9MT in 1H'2021 vs 2.7MT last year - to optimise working capital.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

This is fixed for 31 August 2021 on 11th Floor, Bakrie Tower, Jakarta starting 2pm (Jakarta Time).

Eligible shareholders as of recording date 6 August 21 are invited to join and deliver their proxies and ideally by easy KSEI to enable make up quorum but arrangements have been made to accept proxies physically. Strict health protocols would be followed and zoom link to follow proceedings will be provided.

FY 2021 Guidance

Production : 85MT - 89MT

Average forecast price FY'2021 US$ 58/t - USD 63/t

Global Earnings Call - 1H'2021 Results

A global earnings call on our 1H'2021 results is planned. Once finalized, dial in details would be separately advised.

For further information, please contact:

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary

PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel (62-21) 5794 2080 Fax (62-21) 5794 2070 email dileep@bumiresources.com www.bumiresources.com

Page 2 of 4