    BUMI   ID1000068703

PT BUMI RESOURCES TBK

(BUMI)
PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI GROUP, ARUTMIN & KPC EARN 19 MORE PRESTIGEOUS AWARDS 2021 FROM MINISTRY OF ENERGY & MINERAL RESOURCES (ESDM)

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Bakrie Tower,12th floor

Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum

Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940

Website: www.bumiresources.com

Company Information

BUMI GROUP, ARUTMIN & KPC EARN 19 MORE PRESTIGEOUS AWARDS 2021 FROM MINISTRY OF ENERGY & MINERAL RESOURCES (ESDM)

Jakarta, 3 October 2021

PT BUMI Resources Tbk. ("BUMI" or "the Company") through its subsidiary PT Arutmin Indonesia ("Arutmin") and PT Kaltim Prima Coal ("KPC") won prestigious awards in Good Mining Practices Award 2021 which was held in Jakarta (29/9) by the Directorate General of Mineral and Coal, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Republic of Indonesia in celebration of the 76th Mining and Energy Day, 2021 via offline and online.

Arutmin received 13 awards, KPC 6 awards, they are:

Best Awards:

  1. Best Award for Successful Application of Good Mining Technique Principles 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Senakin.
  2. Best Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Technique Management Award 2020 for PT Kaltim Prima Coal.
  3. Best Award for Mineral and Coal Conservation Management 2020 for PT Kaltim Prima Coal.

Aditama Awards:

  1. Aditama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Technique Management Award 2020 for PT Kaltim Prima Coal.
  2. Aditama Award for Mineral and Coal Conservation Management 2020 for PT Kaltim Prima Coal.
  3. Aditama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Environmental Management 2020 for PT Kaltim Prima Coal.
  4. Aditama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Environmental Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Batulicin.

Utama Awards:

  1. Utama Award for Standardization and Services Business Management in Mineral and Coal Mining 2020 for PT Kaltim Prima Coal.
  2. Utama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Safety Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Batulicin.
  3. Utama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Safety Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Senakin.
  4. Utama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Environmental Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Asamasam.

  1. Utama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Environmental Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Senakin.
  2. Utama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Environmental Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Kintap.

Pratama Awards:

  1. Pratama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Safety Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Asamasam.
  2. Pratama Award for Mineral and Coal Mining Safety Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Kintap.
  3. Pratama Award for Mineral and Coal Conservation Management 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Senakin.
  4. Pratama Award for Standardization and Services Business Management in Mineral and Coal Mining 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Asamasam.
  5. Pratama Award for Standardization and Services Business Management in Mineral and Coal Mining 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Senakin.
  6. Pratama Award for Standardization and Services Business Management in Mineral and Coal Mining 2020 for PT Arutmin Indonesia Tambang Kintap.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif virtually attended the event, and the Director General of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ridwan Djamaluddin handed the award directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arutmin Ido Hotna Hutabarat and Chief Operating Officer (COO) KPC M. Rudy.

Photo 1: CEO Arutmin Ido Hutabarat (middle) received the Award from Director General of Mineral and Coal Ridwan Djamaluddin (left) and book Good Mining Practice in Indonesia from Director of Technique and Environment Lana Saria.

Photo 2: Award for Best Application of Good Mining Engineering Rules 2021 for Arutmin Tambang Senakin.

Photo 3: COO KPC M. Rudy (right) received the award from Director of Technique and Environment Lana Saria at Good Mining Practices 2021 in Indonesia.

Adika Nuraga Bakrie, President Director of PT Bumi Resources Tbk said, "We are privileged and honoured to receive Good Mining Techniques Implementation Achievement Award 2021 conferred by the Directorate General of Mineral and Coal, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Republic of Indonesia. This provides additional proof that BUMI group is committed to implementing the best mining principles in the management of technical aspects, coal conservation, environment, mining safety and standardization and business services. The Company thanked all BUMI group employees, management and stakeholders in securing these prestigious awards. This serves to motivate us to do even better in the future".

For further information, please contact:

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary

PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel

(62-21) 5794 2080

Fax

(62-21) 5794 2070

email

dileep@bumiresources.com

www.bumiresources.com

Disclaimer

PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
