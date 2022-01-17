PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI HOLDS SUCCESSFUL EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - BOTH RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

Bakrie Tower,12th floor

BUMI HOLDS SUCCESSFUL EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - BOTH RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

Jakarta, 14 January 2022

PT BUMI Resources Tbk ("BUMI" or the "Company") held a successful Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today.

Both Resolutions relating to new Series C shares at Rp50 nominal value and the consequential Non- Preemptive Rights Issue (PMTHMETD) were approved by shareholders viz

Issuance of new shares (Series C shares) at the nominal value of Rp50 (fifty Rupiah) per share and all formalities related to this. Approval to consequential Non-Preemptive Rights Issue (PMTHMETD) for the Company's OWK conversion, including the approval for:

The grant of authority to Board of Commissioners and Directors of the Company for issuance of new shares via PMTHMETD in relation to the Company's OWK conversion; and

Amendment to the Company's Articles of Association in relation to the conduct of PMTHMETD.

Strict health protocols were observed for this virtual meeting in adhering to Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) period in DKI Jakarta, including shareholder registration, use of e-Proxy via KSEI. On line video/webinar facility was arranged by the Company for shareholders to follow.

Formal report on proceedings, quorum, resolutions and voting details as per regulation will follow shortly.

We thank all our stakeholders for their valuable support and understanding.

