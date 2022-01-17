Log in
PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI HOLDS SUCCESSFUL EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - BOTH RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

01/17/2022 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bakrie Tower,12th floor

Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum

Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940

Website: www.bumiresources.com

Corporate Information

BUMI HOLDS SUCCESSFUL EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - BOTH RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

Jakarta, 14 January 2022

PT BUMI Resources Tbk ("BUMI" or the "Company") held a successful Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today.

Both Resolutions relating to new Series C shares at Rp50 nominal value and the consequential Non- Preemptive Rights Issue (PMTHMETD) were approved by shareholders viz

  1. Issuance of new shares (Series C shares) at the nominal value of Rp50 (fifty Rupiah) per share and all formalities related to this.
  2. Approval to consequential Non-Preemptive Rights Issue (PMTHMETD) for the Company's OWK conversion, including the approval for:
  • The grant of authority to Board of Commissioners and Directors of the Company for issuance of new shares via PMTHMETD in relation to the Company's OWK conversion; and
  • Amendment to the Company's Articles of Association in relation to the conduct of PMTHMETD.

Strict health protocols were observed for this virtual meeting in adhering to Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) period in DKI Jakarta, including shareholder registration, use of e-Proxy via KSEI. On line video/webinar facility was arranged by the Company for shareholders to follow.

Formal report on proceedings, quorum, resolutions and voting details as per regulation will follow shortly.

We thank all our stakeholders for their valuable support and understanding.

Photo: BUMI Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Jakarta, 14 January 2022.

For further information, please contact

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary

PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel

(62-21) 5794 2080

Fax

(62-21) 5794 2070

email

dileep@bumiresources.com

www.bumiresources.com

Disclaimer

PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
