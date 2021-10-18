PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI Pays Record US$78.8 Million Cash Installment Today

Bakrie Tower,12th floor
Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum
Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said
Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940
Website: www.bumiresources.com
Corporate Information
-
BUMI Pays Record US$78.8 Million Cash Installment Today
-
Confirms US$443.8 Million Now Paid For Tranche A Principal and Coupon Till Date
Jakarta, 18 October 2021
The Company confirms having paid the 15th installment of US$78.8 million by the respective facility agents on 18 October 2021 representing principal of US$70.7 million and interest of US$8.1 million for Tranche A.
October installment is the highest ever paid by ca. 4x more than July 21 installment of US$23.3 million, due to helpful sector conditions and efficiencies.
With this 15th quarterly payment today, the Company has now paid a total US$443.8 million in cash consisting of Tranche A principal US$282.4 million and interest of US$161.4 million including accrued and back interest.
The next quarterly payment for Tranche A is due on January 2022.
PIK Coupons from 11 April 2018 till 18 October 2021 on Tranches B and C have also being capitalized.
For further information, please contact:
Dileep Srivastava
Director & Corporate Secretary
PT Bumi Resources Tbk.
|
Tel
|
(62-21) 5794 2080
|
Fax
|
(62-21) 5794 2070
|
email
|
dileep@bumiresources.com
|
|
www.bumiresources.com
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 11:01:05 UTC.