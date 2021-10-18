PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI Pays Record US$78.8 Million Cash Installment Today

Bakrie Tower,12th floor

BUMI Pays Record US$78.8 Million Cash Installment Today

Confirms US$443.8 Million Now Paid For Tranche A Principal and Coupon Till Date

Jakarta, 18 October 2021

The Company confirms having paid the 15th installment of US$78.8 million by the respective facility agents on 18 October 2021 representing principal of US$70.7 million and interest of US$8.1 million for Tranche A.

October installment is the highest ever paid by ca. 4x more than July 21 installment of US$23.3 million, due to helpful sector conditions and efficiencies.

With this 15th quarterly payment today, the Company has now paid a total US$443.8 million in cash consisting of Tranche A principal US$282.4 million and interest of US$161.4 million including accrued and back interest.

The next quarterly payment for Tranche A is due on January 2022.

PIK Coupons from 11 April 2018 till 18 October 2021 on Tranches B and C have also being capitalized.

