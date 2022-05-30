Log in
    BUMI   ID1000068703

PT BUMI RESOURCES TBK

(BUMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-26
55.00 IDR   -1.79%
11:49aPT BUMI RESOURCES TBK : BUMI RANKED “TOP 50 MID CAP PUBLIC LISTED COMPANY” FOR CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2022 BY IICD
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : PT Bumi Resources Tbk, 2021 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11PT BUMI RESOURCES TBK | FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS CALL : Thursday, 12 May 2022 – Dial in Details
PU
PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI RANKED “TOP 50 MID CAP PUBLIC LISTED COMPANY” FOR CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2022 BY IICD

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Bakrie Tower,12th floor

Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum

Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940

Website: www.bumiresources.com

Corporate Information

BUMI RANKED "TOP 50 MID CAP PUBLIC LISTED COMPANY" FOR CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2022 BY IICD

Jakarta, 30 May 2022

PT Bumi Resources Tbk. ("BUMI" or "Company") is selected in Top 50 Mid Capitalization Public Listed Company 2022 category. This award was given by the Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship (IICD) at the 13th IICD Corporate Governance Award 2022 in Jakarta 27 May 2022.

The event was also attended by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2009-2014 period, Boediono who gave closing remarks, IICD Chairman Sigit Pramono and company representatives. This award is given to issuers who have implemented Good Corporate Governance (GCG) practices in the previous year and are not related to serious cases that are contrary to GCG principles. There are two groups assessed, namely 100 issuers with the largest market capitalization (Big Cap) and 100 issuers with medium market capitalization (Mid Cap). As for the use of the assessment method based on the Asean CG Scorecard conducted by 10 qualified IICD assessors.

Picture: Top 50 Mid-Capitalization Public Listed Company Trophy for BUMI at The 13th IICD Award 2022.

Page 1 of 2

Adika Nuraga Bakrie - President Director of BUMI highly appreciates the achievements made by the Company in improving Corporate Governance practices. "We greatly value this recognition from an independent institutions like Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship (IICD). This will spur BUMI towards greater business success and corporate accountability and enhance value of the Company," said Adika.

For further information, please contact:

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary

PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel

(62-21) 5794 2080

Fax

(62-21) 5794 2070

email

dileep@bumiresources.com

www.bumiresources.com

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
