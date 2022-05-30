PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI RANKED “TOP 50 MID CAP PUBLIC LISTED COMPANY” FOR CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2022 BY IICD

Bakrie Tower,12th floor

Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum

Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940

Website: www.bumiresources.com

Corporate Information

BUMI RANKED "TOP 50 MID CAP PUBLIC LISTED COMPANY" FOR CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2022 BY IICD

Jakarta, 30 May 2022

PT Bumi Resources Tbk. ("BUMI" or "Company") is selected in Top 50 Mid Capitalization Public Listed Company 2022 category. This award was given by the Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship (IICD) at the 13th IICD Corporate Governance Award 2022 in Jakarta 27 May 2022.

The event was also attended by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2009-2014 period, Boediono who gave closing remarks, IICD Chairman Sigit Pramono and company representatives. This award is given to issuers who have implemented Good Corporate Governance (GCG) practices in the previous year and are not related to serious cases that are contrary to GCG principles. There are two groups assessed, namely 100 issuers with the largest market capitalization (Big Cap) and 100 issuers with medium market capitalization (Mid Cap). As for the use of the assessment method based on the Asean CG Scorecard conducted by 10 qualified IICD assessors.

Picture: Top 50 Mid-Capitalization Public Listed Company Trophy for BUMI at The 13th IICD Award 2022.

