    BUMI   ID1000068703

PT BUMI RESOURCES TBK

(BUMI)
PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI Subsidiary, KPC Promotes Higher Education in Kutai Timur – already Awarded 3,675 Scholarships to date

11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
Bakrie Tower,12th floor

Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum

Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940

Website: www.bumiresources.com

Company Information

BUMI Subsidiary, KPC Promotes Higher Education in Kutai Timur - already Awarded 3,675 Scholarships to date

Jakarta, 22 November 2021

PT Kaltim Prima Coal ("KPC"), a subsidiary of PT BUMI Resources Tbk. ("BUMI" or "the Company") again providing general scholarships for East Kutai community, to continue their study from bachelor's degree, master's degree and doctoral levels. The handover ceremony was held in the Hall of SMAN 2 Sangatta Utara on (18/11), attended by the Regent of East Kutai Drs. H. Ardiansyah Sulaiman, M.Si, Head of Upper Secondary Education and Special Education, and Special Services

I Ketut Puriata, M.Pd., KPC Management and selected scholarship recipients.

This year, the number of recipients reached 76 scholarships ranging from 50 scholarships for Undergraduate students, 22 scholarships for Master students and 4 Doctoral students. The KPC scholarship program has been carried out since 2000 with a total of 3,675 Scholarships.

President Director of BUMI, Mr. Adika Nuraga Bakrie said, "BUMI together with all subsidiaries including KPC pay high attention to education. With the increase in the quality of education in the community, especially East Kutai Regency, it will have superior human resources and have the competitiveness to achieve post-mining independence."

"It has been 21 years since the Company has collaborated with the Government in providing educational scholarships. The scholarship program, which is named Meretas Warna, Meraih Asa, is part of KPC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the education sector," he added.

Photo: Scholarship Education Assistance from GM ESD KPC Wawawan Setiawan received by the Regent of East Kutai, Drs. H. Ardiansyah Sulaiman, M.Si,

For further information, please contact:

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary

PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel

(62-21) 5794 2080

Fax

(62-21) 5794 2070

email

dileep@bumiresources.com

www.bumiresources.com

Disclaimer

PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 790 M - -
Net income 2020 -338 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 359 M 360 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 798
Free-Float 82,2%
