PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI Subsidiary, KPC Promotes Higher Education in Kutai Timur – already Awarded 3,675 Scholarships to date

Company Information

BUMI Subsidiary, KPC Promotes Higher Education in Kutai Timur - already Awarded 3,675 Scholarships to date

Jakarta, 22 November 2021

PT Kaltim Prima Coal ("KPC"), a subsidiary of PT BUMI Resources Tbk. ("BUMI" or "the Company") again providing general scholarships for East Kutai community, to continue their study from bachelor's degree, master's degree and doctoral levels. The handover ceremony was held in the Hall of SMAN 2 Sangatta Utara on (18/11), attended by the Regent of East Kutai Drs. H. Ardiansyah Sulaiman, M.Si, Head of Upper Secondary Education and Special Education, and Special Services

I Ketut Puriata, M.Pd., KPC Management and selected scholarship recipients.

This year, the number of recipients reached 76 scholarships ranging from 50 scholarships for Undergraduate students, 22 scholarships for Master students and 4 Doctoral students. The KPC scholarship program has been carried out since 2000 with a total of 3,675 Scholarships.

President Director of BUMI, Mr. Adika Nuraga Bakrie said, "BUMI together with all subsidiaries including KPC pay high attention to education. With the increase in the quality of education in the community, especially East Kutai Regency, it will have superior human resources and have the competitiveness to achieve post-mining independence."

"It has been 21 years since the Company has collaborated with the Government in providing educational scholarships. The scholarship program, which is named Meretas Warna, Meraih Asa, is part of KPC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the education sector," he added.

