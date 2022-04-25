Log in
    BUMI   ID1000068703

PT BUMI RESOURCES TBK

(BUMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-21
57.00 IDR   -6.56%
PT Bumi Resources Tbk : BUMI WINS TOP GREEN ELITE & GOLD PLUS AWARDS FOR EMISSION REDUCTION & TRANSPARENCY BY BERITA SATU GROUP & BGK

04/25/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Bakrie Tower,12th floor Komplek Rasuna Epicentrum Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said

Jakarta, INDONESIA 12940 Website:www.bumiresources.com

Company Information

BUMI WINS TOP GREEN ELITE & GOLD PLUS AWARDS FOR EMISSION REDUCTION & TRANSPARENCY BY BERITA SATU GROUP & BGK

Jakarta, 25 April 2022

PT BUMI Resources Tbk. ("BUMI" or "the Company") won the prestigious Green Elite award for corporate emission reduction and Gold Plus for transparency in calculating emissions in the Corporate Emissions 2022. The award was given on Friday, 22 April 2022 in Jakarta, in a hybrid event and broadcast live on Berita Satu TV. Corporate Emission 2022 initiated by Beritasatu Media Holdings and Bumi Global Karbon.

Corporate Emission 2022 is an award to companies which are divided into five groups, namely the group of banking issuers, non-banking issuers, banking state-owned enterprises (BUMN), non-banking BUMN, and companies excluding issuers and BUMN. The award is given in eight titles, namely Platinum Plus, Platinum, Gold Plus, Gold, Silver Plus, Silver for companies that carry out transparency in their disclosure of emissions and the titles of Green Elite and Green for companies that disclose their emission reductions in 2021.

The calculation and reduction of these emissions were obtained based on the data contained in the Sustainability Report 2020, which was published in 2020 and is available on the official website of each company. The assurance for the calculation of these emissions is also a criterion to be considered in the assessment. Receiving awards related to emissions is one form of achieving the company's environmental performance. This is expected to provide motivation to improve performance and a tangible form of company support for achieving national and international emission reduction targets.

Adika Nuraga Bakrie - Deputy President Director of BUMI expressed his happiness and joy at this prestigious the Corporate Emissions 2022 award, "We at BUMI will continue to innovate and support Government programs in realizing the commitment to Net Zero Emissions (NZE) in 2060 and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This has become the main activity of the Company or the core competence of the business. The Company thanked all BUMI group employees, management and stakeholders in securing the prestigious award. This serves to motivate us to do even better in the future, to have a positive impact on the communities around the mine, to comply with environmental regulations, conservation and efficiency in the use of natural resources (water and energy) and continue to conserve biodiversity, "said Adika.

Photo 1. Green Elite and Gold Plus Award for BUMI in CORPORATE EMISSIONS 2022

For further information, please contact:

Dileep Srivastava

Director & Corporate Secretary PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Tel

(62-21) 5794 2080

Fax

(62-21) 5794 2070

email

dileep@bumiresources.com

www.bumiresources.com

Disclaimer

PT Bumi Resources Tbk published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 16:09:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
