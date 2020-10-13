PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Abridge of Merger Plan of PT CAP Tbk and PT SMI

ABRIDGE OF MERGER PLAN OF

PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK AND

PT STYRINDO MONO INDONESIA

THIS ABRIDGE OF MERGER PLAN IS IMPORTANT TO BE CONSIDERED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

("CAP") AND PT STYRINDO MONO INDONESIA ("SMI") IN MAKING DECISIONS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS ("EGMS") OF THE RESPECTIVE COMPANIES WHICH WILL BE HELD ON 7 DECEMBER 2020 IN RELATION WITH THE PLANNED

MERGER OF CAP AND SMI.

IF YOU HAVE DIFFICULTY IN UNDERSTANDING THIS ABRIDGE OF MERGER PLAN, OR HAVE DOUBTS IN MAKING A DECISION, YOU ARE

ADVISED TO CONSULT WITH A PROFESSIONAL ADVISOR.

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk PT Styrindo Mono Indonesia Head Office Head Office Wisma Barito Pacific Tower A, 7th Floor Wisma Barito Pacific Tower A, 7th Floor Jl. Letjen S. Parman Kav. 62-63 Jl. Letjen S. Parman Kav. 62-63 Jakarta 11410 Jakarta 11410 Phone: +62 21 530 7950 Phone: +62 21 530 7950 Fax: +62 21 530 8930 Fax: +62 21 530 8930 Website: http://www.chandra-asri.com E-mail:investor-relations@capcx.com

CAP Plant SMI Plant Jl. Raya Anyer KM. 123 Mangunreja Village Gunung Sugih Village Pulo Ampel District Ciwandan District Serang District, 42456 Cilegon City, 42447 Banten Banten Main Business Activities: Business activities: Petrochemical Petrochemical

THIS BUSINESS MERGER IS CARRIED OUT BY TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE INTEREST OF EACH MERGER PARTICIPATING COMPANY, THE PUBLIC AND FAIR COMPETITION IN CONDUCTING BUSINESS, AS WELL AS PAYING ATTENTION TO THE FULFILLMENT OF RIGHTS OF PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS AND EMPLOYEES.

THIS ABRIDGE OF MERGER PLAN IS JOINTLY PREPARED BY THE RESPECTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANIES AFTER THE

PROPOSED MERGER PLAN OF EACH MERGER PARTICIPATING COMPANY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE RESPECTIVE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS OF THE MERGER PARTICIPATING COMPANIES.

THIS ABRIDGE OF MERGER PLAN HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE RESPECTIVE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF CAP AND SMI ON 9 OCTOBER

2020, BUT HAS NOT RECEIVED AN EFFECTIVE STATEMENT FROM THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY (OTORITAS JASA

KEUANGAN/"OJK") AND HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS OF CAP AND SMI.

IN THE EVENT THAT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DOES NOT APPROVE THIS MERGER PLAN, THEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE APPLICABLE LAW, THE MERGEN PLAN MAY ONLY BE RESUBMITTED TO OJK WITHIN 12 (TWELVE) MONTHS AFTER THE HOLDING OF EGMS OF CAP AND SMI TO BE HELD ON 7 DECEMBER 2020.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE MERGER PARTICIPATING COMPANIES ARE FULLY RESPONSIBLE

FOR THE AUTHENTICITY OF ALL MATERIAL INFORMATION OR FACTS CONTAINED IN IN THE MERGER PLAN AND CONFIRM THAT AFTER

HAVING SUFFICIENT INQUIRY, NO RELEVANT MATERIAL OR FACTS PRESENTED CAUSES ANY MATERIAL INFORMATION OR FACTS

DISCLOSED IN THIS MERGER PLAN TO BE INCORRECT AND MISLEADING.

This Abridge of Merger Plan is published on 13 October 2020