PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Announcement of Extraordinary GMS

PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

Domiciled in West Jakarta

("the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Shareholders of the Company are hereby announced that the Company intends to convene its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Monday, 7 December 2020, in Jakarta.

With reference to (i) Government Regulation in Lieu of Law of the Republic of Indonesia No. 1 of 2020 concerning State Financial and the Stability of the Financial System Policies for the Handling of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic and/or in Threats that are Potentially Harmful to the National Economy and/or the Stability of the Financial System; (ii) Regulation of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia No. 9 of 2020 concerning Large-Scale Social Limitation Guidelines in the Context of Accelerating Handling of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); and (iii) Governor of Special Capital City Region of Jakarta Regulation No. 80 of 2020 concerning the Implementation of Large Scale Social Restrictions During the Transitional Period to a Healthy, Safe and Productive Society (as amended), the Company hereby advices the Company's Shareholders to participate in the Meeting through an electronic power of attorney mechanism. The Company's Shareholders may authorize the Securities Administration Bureau, namely PT Raya Saham Registra by accessing the KSEI Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) facility provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI").

In accordance with Article 52 paragraph (1) of the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning Plans and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK No. 15/2020"), invitation for the Meeting will be announced on Thursday, 12 November 2020, through the KSEI's website; the Indonesia Stock Exchange's ("IDX") website and the Company's website (www.chandra-asri.com).

The Company's Shareholders that are entitled to attend or be represented at the Meeting are the Shareholders of the Company whose names are registered in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Wednesday, 11 November 2020 at the latest by 4 p.m. WIB (Western Indonesian Time) and the Company's Shareholders of securities account held in collective deposit by KSEI after market closing on the IDX on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

In accordance with Article 16 of POJK No. 15/2020 and Article 11 paragraph (8) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company's Shareholders may propose the agenda of the Meeting, if meets the following requirements: