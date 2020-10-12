Log in
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Announcement of Extraordinary GMS

10/12/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

Domiciled in West Jakarta

("the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Shareholders of the Company are hereby announced that the Company intends to convene its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Monday, 7 December 2020, in Jakarta.

With reference to (i) Government Regulation in Lieu of Law of the Republic of Indonesia No. 1 of 2020 concerning State Financial and the Stability of the Financial System Policies for the Handling of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic and/or in Threats that are Potentially Harmful to the National Economy and/or the Stability of the Financial System; (ii) Regulation of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia No. 9 of 2020 concerning Large-Scale Social Limitation Guidelines in the Context of Accelerating Handling of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); and (iii) Governor of Special Capital City Region of Jakarta Regulation No. 80 of 2020 concerning the Implementation of Large Scale Social Restrictions During the Transitional Period to a Healthy, Safe and Productive Society (as amended), the Company hereby advices the Company's Shareholders to participate in the Meeting through an electronic power of attorney mechanism. The Company's Shareholders may authorize the Securities Administration Bureau, namely PT Raya Saham Registra by accessing the KSEI Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) facility provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI").

In accordance with Article 52 paragraph (1) of the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning Plans and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK No. 15/2020"), invitation for the Meeting will be announced on Thursday, 12 November 2020, through the KSEI's website; the Indonesia Stock Exchange's ("IDX") website and the Company's website (www.chandra-asri.com).

The Company's Shareholders that are entitled to attend or be represented at the Meeting are the Shareholders of the Company whose names are registered in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Wednesday, 11 November 2020 at the latest by 4 p.m. WIB (Western Indonesian Time) and the Company's Shareholders of securities account held in collective deposit by KSEI after market closing on the IDX on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

In accordance with Article 16 of POJK No. 15/2020 and Article 11 paragraph (8) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company's Shareholders may propose the agenda of the Meeting, if meets the following requirements:

  1. It is submitted in writing to the Board of Directors of the Company by one or more Shareholders who representing at least 1/20 (one twentieth) of the total issued shares with valid voting rights;
  2. The proposal is received by the Board of Directors of the Company at the latest 7 (seven) days prior to the date of Meeting invitation, i.e. at the latest on Thursday, 5 November 2020;
  3. The proposal must: (a) be conducted in a good faith; (b) consider with the interest of the Company; (c) include the reasons and materials for the proposed agenda of the Meeting; and
    (d) not contravene the prevailing laws and the Company's Articles of Association; and
  4. The proposal is an agenda that requires a resolution of the Meeting.

Jakarta, 13 October 2020

PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

Board of Directors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 03:54:06 UTC
