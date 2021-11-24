PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri Appointed Second Petrochemical Complex Design Contractors

Chandra Asri is the Indonesia's premier petrochemical producer with an integrated plant incorporating world class, state of-the-art technology and supporting facilities. We operate the country's only Naphtha Cracker producing high quality Olefins and Polyolefins, and is the sole domestic producer of Styrene Monomer and Butadiene.
More
Disclaimer
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:15 UTC.