  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPIA   ID1000090301

PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

(TPIA)
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri Appointed Second Petrochemical Complex Design Contractors

11/24/2021 | 06:40am EST
Chandra Asri is the Indonesia's premier petrochemical producer with an integrated plant incorporating world class, state of-the-art technology and supporting facilities. We operate the country's only Naphtha Cracker producing high quality Olefins and Polyolefins, and is the sole domestic producer of Styrene Monomer and Butadiene.

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 36 367 B 2,55 B 2,55 B
Net income 2021 3 931 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net cash 2021 379 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 155 180 B 10 865 M 10 863 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 083
Free-Float 6,38%
Chart PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7 175,00 IDR
Average target price 9 101,40 IDR
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erwin Ciputra President Director
Andre Khor Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Djoko Suyanto President Commissioner
M. Adhi Rachman General Manager-Information Technology
Suprtyanto General Manager-Technical Services & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK-20.94%10 865
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.95%95 959
AIR LIQUIDE12.80%80 627
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.8.52%48 535
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.61.07%34 705
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION86.52%32 187