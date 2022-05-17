Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPIA   ID1000090301

PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

(TPIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-12
9900.00 IDR   +0.25%
04:49aPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri Ready to Support the Government's Target to Build 4 Million Gas Pipe Connections for Households in 2024
PU
04/28PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/19PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri's Trilene RI20HC02 Obtained Medical Certification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri Ready to Support the Government's Target to Build 4 Million Gas Pipe Connections for Households in 2024

05/17/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate distribution

Press release

Obtaining SNI Certification for Gas Pipeline Applications, Chandra Asri Ready to Support the

Government's Target to Build 4 Million Gas Pipe Connections for Households in 2024

Jakarta, 17 May 2022- PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (Chandra Asri the largest integrated petrochemical company in Indonesia, has obtained SNI 8887:2020 certification, a standard for gas pipe application raw materials for High Density Polypropylene (HDPE) products, Asrene® SP4808. Through Asrene® SP4808, Chandra Asri is committed to supporting the Government's target in building natural gas distribution grid (jargas) for 4 million household connections by 2024 because this product is more efficient in terms of cost and the use of raw materials. Chandra Asri has also provided support to its partner, pipe manufacturers, by fulfilling requirements documents for SNI 8884-1:2020 test, a standard related to Polyethylene pipes for gas pipeline applications.

Chandra Asri's Asrene®SP4808 is a material that has the best long-term strength in its class with a classification of PE 100, better than the type of material commonly used for gas pipe applications, PE 80. With this advantage, pipe manufacturers who use this PE 100 material will produce high-durability pipe products with a smaller thickness than using PE 80 material.

General Manager Technical Service and Product Development, Supriyanto said, "We believe that the PE 100 product that we produce and has complied to SNI standard for gas pipe application, is able to support the Government in providing gas pipelines with better quality for the community. By using Asrene® SP4808, pipe manufacturers are able to save around 17% of the use of resin for raw materials because the strength of the material is higher than PE 80. In that way, the gas pipeline construction project can be more efficient in using raw materials as well as the costs."

In addition to guaranteeing the availability of raw materials because they are supplied domestically, the use of Asrene® SP4808 for gas pipeline applications can also increase domestic components level (TKDN), given that the raw materials used for gas grid projects are 100% imports. Therefore, the Asrene® SP4808 product can be a solution from both technical and commercial perspective to help the national strategic program, jargas for the people, comes true.

***

About Chandra Asri Petrochemical

Chandra Asri Petrochemical is Indonesia's largest integrated petrochemical company producing olefins and polyolefins. With a history of over 29 years and over 2000 dedicated staff, the company incorporates state-of-the- art technologies and supporting facilities located strategically in the country's petrochemical hub, Cilegon and Serang. As a Growth Partner, Chandra Asri is committed on creating high-value jobs, expanding the domestic

petrochemical value chain, and serving the needs of the vibrant and growing Indonesian market. For more information, visit: www.chandra-asri.com

For further information:

Suryandi, Director of Corporate Affairs and HR

Telp: (62-21) 530 7950 | Fax: (62-21) 530 8930

E-mail: suryandi@capcx.com

Chrysanthi Tarigan, Head of Corporate Communication

Telp: 0818-400-319

E-mail: chrysanthi.tarigan@capcx.comatau corporate.comm@capcx.com

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 08:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
04:49aPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri Ready to Support the Government's Target ..
PU
04/28PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
04/19PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri's Trilene RI20HC02 Obtained Medical Certi..
PU
04/13PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri Targets 100km of Plastic Road in 2023
PU
04/04PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri Held Education on Biodiversity Conservati..
PU
04/01PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri Wins Three Award Categories at TOP CSR Aw..
PU
03/24PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri Partners with Darwinbox for the Digital T..
PU
03/23PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Supports Capacity Building for Parents and Teachers, C..
PU
03/22PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Chandra Asri Partnership with Darwinbox for HR Digital..
PU
03/15PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37 346 B 2,54 B 2,54 B
Net income 2022 3 188 B 0,22 B 0,22 B
Net cash 2022 1 089 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 214 116 B 14 581 M 14 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 114
Free-Float 6,38%
Chart PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9 900,00 IDR
Average target price 9 062,50 IDR
Spread / Average Target -8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erwin Ciputra President Director
Andre Khor Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Djoko Suyanto President Commissioner
M. Adhi Rachman General Manager-Information Technology
Suprtyanto General Manager-Technical Services & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK35.15%14 581
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.24%98 371
AIR LIQUIDE5.92%79 750
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.01%37 924
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.15.71%34 964
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-2.12%26 798