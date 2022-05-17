PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri Ready to Support the Government's Target to Build 4 Million Gas Pipe Connections for Households in 2024

For immediate distribution

Obtaining SNI Certification for Gas Pipeline Applications, Chandra Asri Ready to Support the

Government's Target to Build 4 Million Gas Pipe Connections for Households in 2024

Jakarta, 17 May 2022- PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (Chandra Asri the largest integrated petrochemical company in Indonesia, has obtained SNI 8887:2020 certification, a standard for gas pipe application raw materials for High Density Polypropylene (HDPE) products, Asrene® SP4808. Through Asrene® SP4808, Chandra Asri is committed to supporting the Government's target in building natural gas distribution grid (jargas) for 4 million household connections by 2024 because this product is more efficient in terms of cost and the use of raw materials. Chandra Asri has also provided support to its partner, pipe manufacturers, by fulfilling requirements documents for SNI 8884-1:2020 test, a standard related to Polyethylene pipes for gas pipeline applications.

Chandra Asri's Asrene®SP4808 is a material that has the best long-term strength in its class with a classification of PE 100, better than the type of material commonly used for gas pipe applications, PE 80. With this advantage, pipe manufacturers who use this PE 100 material will produce high-durability pipe products with a smaller thickness than using PE 80 material.

General Manager Technical Service and Product Development, Supriyanto said, "We believe that the PE 100 product that we produce and has complied to SNI standard for gas pipe application, is able to support the Government in providing gas pipelines with better quality for the community. By using Asrene® SP4808, pipe manufacturers are able to save around 17% of the use of resin for raw materials because the strength of the material is higher than PE 80. In that way, the gas pipeline construction project can be more efficient in using raw materials as well as the costs."

In addition to guaranteeing the availability of raw materials because they are supplied domestically, the use of Asrene® SP4808 for gas pipeline applications can also increase domestic components level (TKDN), given that the raw materials used for gas grid projects are 100% imports. Therefore, the Asrene® SP4808 product can be a solution from both technical and commercial perspective to help the national strategic program, jargas for the people, comes true.

