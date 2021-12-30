Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPIA   ID1000090301

PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

(TPIA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri Wins 2021 Green PROPER from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry

12/30/2021 | 08:37am GMT
On 28 December 2021, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk awarded Green PROPER (Company Performance Rating Assessment Program in Environmental Management) for both of its plants in Puloampel and Ciwandan. The annual award from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) was presented online by Vice President K.H. Ma'ruf Amin and Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar live from the Vice-Presidential Palace in Jakarta. This award was the result of the hard work of all Chandra Asri employees in carrying out the Company's commitment to environmental management and its contribution to community development.

In performing its corporate responsibility as an integrated petrochemical producer, Chandra Asri is committed to the three principles of People, Planet, Profit by adopting an Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) approach. Chandra Asri continues to make process improvements, technology investments and competency enhancements for its human capital to ensure the Company's business has the least impact on the environment.

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
