PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri Wins 2021 Green PROPER from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry

On 28 December 2021, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk awarded Green PROPER (Company Performance Rating Assessment Program in Environmental Management) for both of its plants in Puloampel and Ciwandan. The annual award from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) was presented online by Vice President K.H. Ma'ruf Amin and Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar live from the Vice-Presidential Palace in Jakarta. This award was the result of the hard work of all Chandra Asri employees in carrying out the Company's commitment to environmental management and its contribution to community development.



