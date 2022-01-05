Log in
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri and BRI Sign a Credit Facility of USD 325 Million

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
On 3 January 2022, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) sign a credit facility agreement worth a total of USD 325 million consisting of a Term Loan facility of USD 75 million, Trade Line facilities of USD 175 million, and Forex Line of USD 75 million. The signing was held by BRI's Wholesale and Institutional Business Director, Agus Noorsanto, and Director of Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Chandra Asri, Andre Khor along with the Director of Human Resources & Corporate Affairs of Chandra Asri, Suryandi.

This partnership is the first step in business development, increasing capital strength, and expanding Chandra Asri's market access in Indonesia and internationally. Furthermore, this collaboration is expected to encourage the development of CAP2 which can reduce Indonesia's dependence on imports and create new jobs.

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 36 634 B 2,56 B 2,56 B
Net income 2021 3 931 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net cash 2021 379 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 156 261 B 10 914 M 10 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 083
Free-Float 6,38%
Chart PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7 225,00 IDR
Average target price 8 721,40 IDR
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erwin Ciputra President Director
Andre Khor Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Djoko Suyanto President Commissioner
M. Adhi Rachman General Manager-Information Technology
Suprtyanto General Manager-Technical Services & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK-1.37%10 914
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.21%93 782
AIR LIQUIDE2.71%84 357
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.94%49 294
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.13%32 040
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-5.33%28 797