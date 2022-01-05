PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri and BRI Sign a Credit Facility of USD 325 Million

On 3 January 2022, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) sign a credit facility agreement worth a total of USD 325 million consisting of a Term Loan facility of USD 75 million, Trade Line facilities of USD 175 million, and Forex Line of USD 75 million. The signing was held by BRI's Wholesale and Institutional Business Director, Agus Noorsanto, and Director of Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Chandra Asri, Andre Khor along with the Director of Human Resources & Corporate Affairs of Chandra Asri, Suryandi.

This partnership is the first step in business development, increasing capital strength, and expanding Chandra Asri's market access in Indonesia and internationally. Furthermore, this collaboration is expected to encourage the development of CAP2 which can reduce Indonesia's dependence on imports and create new jobs.