PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Cilegon City Government Appreciation for Chandra Asri for its Contribution in Handling COVID-19

11-01-22

Cilegon City Government Appreciation for Chandra Asri for its Contribution in Handling COVID-19

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk received appreciation from the Cilegon City Government for the Company's contribution and assistance in accelerating the handling of COVID-19 in Cilegon City. The award was given directly by the Mayor of Cilegon, H. Helldy Agustian, S.E., S.H., M.H. on 11 January 2022, at the Secretariat II Hall of Cilegon City.

The company has collaborated with various stakeholders in response efforts during the pandemic. Throughout 2021 itself, the Company has provided a free COVID-19 vaccination program for the general public in the Cilegon City area, helped supply liquid oxygen for hospitals, distributed basic food packages for residents affected by the pandemic, socialized a clean and healthy lifestyle for the surrounding community as education for COVID-19 prevention, as well as donations of thousands of medical and personal protective equipment such as hazmat suits, medical masks, and gloves, to rapid antigen test sets for medical personnel at hospitals in Cilegon City.