  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPIA   ID1000090301

PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

(TPIA)
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Cilegon City Government Appreciation for Chandra Asri for its Contribution in Handling COVID-19

01/13/2022 | 03:41am EST
11-01-22

Cilegon City Government Appreciation for Chandra Asri for its Contribution in Handling COVID-19

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk received appreciation from the Cilegon City Government for the Company's contribution and assistance in accelerating the handling of COVID-19 in Cilegon City. The award was given directly by the Mayor of Cilegon, H. Helldy Agustian, S.E., S.H., M.H. on 11 January 2022, at the Secretariat II Hall of Cilegon City.

The company has collaborated with various stakeholders in response efforts during the pandemic. Throughout 2021 itself, the Company has provided a free COVID-19 vaccination program for the general public in the Cilegon City area, helped supply liquid oxygen for hospitals, distributed basic food packages for residents affected by the pandemic, socialized a clean and healthy lifestyle for the surrounding community as education for COVID-19 prevention, as well as donations of thousands of medical and personal protective equipment such as hazmat suits, medical masks, and gloves, to rapid antigen test sets for medical personnel at hospitals in Cilegon City.

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 36 634 B 2,56 B 2,56 B
Net income 2021 3 931 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net cash 2021 379 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 162 750 B 11 379 M 11 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 083
Free-Float -
Chart PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7 525,00 IDR
Average target price 8 721,40 IDR
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erwin Ciputra President Director
Andre Khor Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Djoko Suyanto President Commissioner
M. Adhi Rachman General Manager-Information Technology
Suprtyanto General Manager-Technical Services & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK2.73%11 379
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.31%96 720
AIR LIQUIDE3.18%85 671
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.79%48 976
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.31%33 008
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.55%30 812