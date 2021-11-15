Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWPT   ID1000113202

PT EAGLE HIGH PLANTATIONS TBK

(BWPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk : 3Q results explanation

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YTD 30 September 2021 Result

Performance Summary

Revenue

YTD Sep 2021 Revenue was IDR 2.1 trio, up by 32% compared to YTD Sep 2020. This was contributed mainly by increased in CPO and PK selling price in 2021. CPO selling price increased 32% from IDR 7,749 / kg in YTD Sep 2020 to IDR 10,230 / kg in YTD Sep 2021; PK selling price increased 62% from IDR 3,800 / kg in YTD Sep 2020 to IDR 7,749 / kg in YTD Sep 2021.

EBITDA

Higher CPO and PK selling price had impacts to the increase of gross profit, operating profit, and EBITDA.

EBITDA IDR 576 bio was up 100% from YTD Sep 2020.

This was in line with the 32% CPO Selling Price increase and the 62% PK Selling Price increase compared to the average price for the same period last year.

EBITDA Margin was 27%, higher than EBITDA Margin same period last year of 18%.

Operating profit / loss

YTD Sep 2021 operating profit was IDR 168 bio, up 191% compared to operating loss YTD Sep 2020. This also contributed by lower cost due to divestment strategy.

Net loss

Net loss was up 128% compared to the same period last year, showing a net loss of IDR 1.7 trio vs net loss IDR 0.8 trio in YTD Sep 2020. We record interest expense amounting to IDR 518 bio, down 24% compared to the same period last year amounting to IDR 680 bio. This higher net loss was mainly contributed by loss on disposal of subsidiaries amounting to IDR 1.5 trio as of Sep 2021.

This paper is prepared for informational purposes only, and does not have regard to any specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Any information contained in this presentation is not to be interpreted as investment or financial advice, and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to invest in the Company. The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this paper as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission. In particular, neither the Company nor its advisors make any representation regarding, and assumes no responsibility or liability for, the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT EAGLE HIGH PLANTATIONS TBK
01:40aPT EAGLE HIGH PLANTATIONS TBK : 3Q results explanation
PU
08/09Pt Eagle High Plantations Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2020Pt Eagle High Plantations Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2020Pt Eagle High Plantations Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2020Pt Eagle High Plantations Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2019Green Eagle Holdings Pte Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2019PT EAGLE HIGH PLANTATIONS TBK(IDX : BWPT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2019PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2019Pt Eagle High Plantations Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2019Indonesia's Eagle High says not taking legal action against Malaysia's Felda
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 199 B 154 M 154 M
Net income 2020 -1 081 101 M -75,7 M -75,7 M
Net Debt 2020 7 722 B 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 806 B 197 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 852
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart PT EAGLE HIGH PLANTATIONS TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT EAGLE HIGH PLANTATIONS TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Veloo President Director
Henderi Djunaidi CFO, Director-Finance & Accounting
Nicolaas Bernadus Tirtadinata President Commissioner
Andrew Haryono Chief Technology Officer
Achmad Irharson Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT EAGLE HIGH PLANTATIONS TBK-38.19%197
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD-19.44%6 673
AAK AB (PUBL.)20.27%5 905
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD-10.98%5 809
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD69.81%2 535
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED25.00%1 867