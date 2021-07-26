Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMTK   ID1000113905

PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK

(EMTK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk : Indonesia's Emtek group invests $375 mln in Grab's Indonesian unit

07/26/2021 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian media conglomerate Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) is investing $375 million in ride-hailing and payment firm Grab's Indonesia unit, the companies said in a statement on Monday, in what they described as a "strategic alliance." The deal is the latest tie-up between Singapore-headquartered Grab, the region's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, and Southeast Asian conglomerates, including a strategic investment by Thailand's Central Group in 2019.

The Indonesian conglomerate holds stakes in media companies as well as a controlling stake in e-wallet DANA and a stake in e-commerce site Bukalapak.

Two sources told Reuters that the deal is in part intended to lead to a shake-up in the digital payments sector and help Grab increase its stake in e-wallet OVO.

Reuters reported in 2019, citing sources, that OVO and DANA were in talks to merge.

Grab, OVO, DANA, and Emtek did not immediately answer requests for comment. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK
03:27aPT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK : Indonesia's Emtek group invests $375 mln in Gra..
RE
02:41aPT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK : Indonesia's Emtek group invests $375 mln in Gra..
RE
07/08PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK : Bukalapak's $1.1 bln IPO, Indonesia's biggest i..
RE
07/07PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK : Indonesia's Bukalapak increases IPO target to o..
RE
06/16EXCLUSIVE : Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak aiming for up to $800 million i..
RE
06/16Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak aiming for up to $800 mln in IPO -source..
RE
04/15PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK : Grab Acquires 4% Stake in Emtek for $274 Millio..
MT
04/15Bank Rakyat Indonesia Invests in E-Commerce Unicorn Bukalapak
MT
04/14Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak raises $234 million- document
RE
04/14Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak raises $234 mln- document
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 035 B 0,90 B 0,90 B
Net income 2021 862 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
Net cash 2021 4 399 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
P/E ratio 2021 262x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 584 B 10 668 M 10 666 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 465
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 580,00 IDR
Average target price 3 200,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alvin Widarta Sariaatmadja President Director
Eddy Kusnadi Sariaatmadja President Commissioner
Stan Stanislaus Maringka Independent Commissioner
Pandu Patria Sjahrir Independent Commissioner
Fofo Sariaatmadja Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK84.29%10 536
FOX CORPORATION24.28%21 758
DISCOVERY, INC.-5.38%20 056
RTL GROUP S.A.23.86%9 231
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.32.40%6 630
TEGNA INC.24.01%4 166