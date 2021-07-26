PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk : Indonesia's Emtek group invests $375 mln in Grab's Indonesian unit

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian media conglomerate
Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) is investing $375 million in
ride-hailing and payment firm Grab's Indonesia unit, the
companies said in a statement on Monday, in what they described
as a "strategic alliance."
The deal is the latest tie-up between Singapore-headquartered
Grab, the region's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm,
and Southeast Asian conglomerates, including a strategic
investment by Thailand's Central Group in 2019.
The Indonesian conglomerate holds stakes in media companies
as well as a controlling stake in e-wallet DANA and a stake in
e-commerce site Bukalapak.
Two sources told Reuters that the deal is in part intended
to lead to a shake-up in the digital payments sector and help
Grab increase its stake in e-wallet OVO.
Reuters reported in 2019, citing sources, that OVO and DANA
were in talks to merge.
Grab, OVO, DANA, and Emtek did not immediately answer
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Fanny Potkin
Editing by Ed Davies)