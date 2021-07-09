Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMTK   ID1000113905

PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK

(EMTK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk : Bukalapak launches $1.1 billion IPO, Indonesia's biggest in a decade

07/09/2021 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bukalapak, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, is seen outside its headquarters in Jakarta

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak launched a billon dollar IPO on Friday, the country's biggest issue in more than a decade, as it taps into soaring investor demand for tech stocks.

Until just a few months ago, Bukalapak was looking to raise just $300 million. That grew to $800 million and this week it expanded the offer again, by 25%, as investors clamoured for a piece of the company.

"As the first tech unicorn to launch an IPO in Indonesia, the hype, especially from retail investors, is quite high", said Rudiyanto, a director at Panin Asset Management in Jakarta.

The country's No.4 e-commerce company whose name means 'opening a kiosk' in Indonesian is aiming to raise up to $1.13 billion by selling as much as 25% of its enlarged capital. It will market the shares between 750 and 850 rupiah apiece.

It is seeking a valuation of up to $5.6 billion, double the level two years ago, and is backed by Singapore sovereign investor GIC, Ant Financial, local media conglomerate Emtek and Microsoft.

Bank of America and UBS are the joint global coordinators and bookrunners with Mandiri.

The books for the IPO are open until July 19, when Bukalapak will price the shares. It is due to make its market debut on August 6.

The listing comes at a time when the pandemic has boosted demand in Indonesia's $40 billion e-commerce market. Bukalapak has sought to focus on smaller clients as it competes with bigger rivals Tokopedia, Sea Ltd's Shopee and Alibaba's Lazada.

"Our business is focused on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. They are the prime movers in the Indonesian economy," said Bukalapak CEO Rachmat Kaimuddin told an online briefing for investors.

"The opportunity to digitalise them and cater to underserved markets, especially outside the big cities, is very promising."

Around 30% of Indonesia's e-commerce transactions were estimated to have occurred in second-tier cities last year, but that share is seen rising to 48% by 2025, he added.

Over 60% of the IPO proceeds will be used to invest in the business, which had revenue of $95.8 million in 2020 and more than 100 million users. The rest of the funds will be used to expand Bukalapak subsidiaries.

With a population of 270 million, Indonesia has one of the world's fastest-growing online shopping sectors and is home to many start-ups.

GoTo, the merged entity of Tokopedia and ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek, is also planning an IPO. Sources have said GoTo is looking to raise at least $2 billion in pre-IPO funding in the next few months, which will be followed by a local listing.

"This will also be like testing the water for the upcoming IPO of GoTo," said Rudiyanto.

    Bukalapak and GoTo's debuts will turbocharge Indonesia's long lacklustre IPO market which stagnated further during the pandemic. Money raised via IPOs fell by more than half in 2020 to $470 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies and Edwina Gibbs)

By Anshuman Daga and Fransiska Nangoy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.90% 277.42 Delayed Quote.24.73%
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK 0.36% 2800 End-of-day quote.100.00%
All news about PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK
02:56aPT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK  : Bukalapak launches $1.1 billion IPO, Indonesia..
RE
07/08PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK  : Bukalapak launches $1.1 bln IPO, Indonesia's b..
RE
07/07PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK  : Indonesia's Bukalapak increases IPO target to ..
RE
06/16EXCLUSIVE : Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak aiming for up to $800 million i..
RE
06/16Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak aiming for up to $800 mln in IPO -source..
RE
04/15PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK  : Grab Acquires 4% Stake in Emtek for $274 Milli..
MT
04/15Bank Rakyat Indonesia Invests in E-Commerce Unicorn Bukalapak
MT
04/14Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak raises $234 million- document
RE
04/14Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak raises $234 mln- document
RE
04/08MARKET CHATTER : Naver Makes $150 Million Investment in Indonesian Media Firm Em..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 911 B 0,89 B 0,89 B
Net income 2021 1 201 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net cash 2021 4 303 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
P/E ratio 2021 252x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 766 B 11 518 M 11 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 465
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 800,00 IDR
Average target price 3 100,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alvin Widarta Sariaatmadja President Director
Eddy Kusnadi Sariaatmadja President Commissioner
Stan Stanislaus Maringka Independent Commissioner
Pandu Patria Sjahrir Independent Commissioner
Fofo Sariaatmadja Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK100.00%10 536
FOX CORPORATION22.60%21 758
DISCOVERY, INC.-4.35%20 056
RTL GROUP S.A.22.40%9 231
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.31.42%6 630
TEGNA INC.28.67%4 166