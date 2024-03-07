PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk. is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in the purification and processing of natural gas. The Company's main business activities are processing of natural gas that can be used directly as fuel, where such process includes the attempt for gas quality improvements, such as refining, mixing and other processes produced from natural gas, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, butane, condensate, methanol, dimethyl ether (DME) and others. The Companyâs segments include LPG and Processing Fee, Ammonia, and Others. It owns and operates a privately-owned LPG refinery in Indonesia. Its main business is the refining and processing of natural gas to produce LPG (a mixture of propane and butane) and condensate with a capacity of 190 tons per day LPG and 500 barrels per day condensate. The Companyâs facilities are located near Palembang, Indonesia. The Companyâs subsidiary, PT Panca Amara Utama, produces 700,000 mega tons per year of ammonia.