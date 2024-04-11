PT ESSA Industries Indonesia Tbk., formerly PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk., is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in the energy and chemical sectors through its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refinery and Ammonia plant. Its segments include LPG and Processing Fee, Ammonia and others. It owns and operates the privately-owned domestic liquefied petroleum gas refinery in Indonesia. The main business activities of the Company comprise the fuel industry and products from refining and processing oil and gas, such as LPG and condensate, basic chemical industry sourced from oil, natural gas and coal, procurement of natural and artificial gas, oil mining, large-scale trade of solid, liquid, and gas fuels and products related to that, the industrial products from oil refineries and others. Its main business is the refining and processing of natural gas to produce LPG (mixture of Propane and Butane) and Condensate with a capacity of 190 tons per day LPG and 500 barrels per day Condensate.