  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-06-16
222.00 IDR   -1.77%
05:00aCreditors to vote on Garuda Indonesia debt restructuring on Friday
RE
06/13Indonesian airline Garuda seeks to delay vote on debt restructuring proposal
RE
06/09Carrier Garuda Indonesia offers to settle debt with $1.13 billion of new bonds, shares
RE
Creditors to vote on Garuda Indonesia debt restructuring on Friday

06/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
A worker walks on crane at GMF AeroAsia, near Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Creditors of Garuda Indonesia are set to vote on a restructuring proposal on Friday, a court-appointed administrator said, after the debt-ridden airline was given a two-day delay on holding the vote.

On Monday, Garuda asked for the vote, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday, to be postponed as the carrier finalised the restructuring proposal.

The latest verified claims against Garuda had reached 142.42 trillion rupiah ($9.67 billion), according to documents from the administrators published on their website on Wednesday, up from 120.51 trillion rupiah recorded last week.

The final debt amount, however, will only be known just ahead of the vote, the administrator Asri, who uses one name, told Reuters.

At Wednesday's creditors meeting, Garuda updated the planned issuance amount of new bonds to $825 million to replace some of its liabilities to lessors, Islamic bondholders and some other creditors, according to a presentation. This compared with $800 million previously.

Garuda is seeking to slash liabilities of $9.8 billion to $3.7 billion under the debt restructuring.

($1 = 14,735.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 004 B 1,36 B 1,36 B
Net income 2021 -20 432 B -1,39 B -1,39 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 747 B 390 M 390 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 065
Free-Float 7,60%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Irfan Setiaputra President & Chief Executive Officer
Prasetio Director-Finance & Risk Management
Timur Sukirno President Commissioner
Ade R. Susardi Director-Service, Business Development & IT
Rahmat Hanafi Director-Technical & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK0.00%390
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.58%20 648
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.74%16 959
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.34%14 557
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.56%13 788
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.51%12 096