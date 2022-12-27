Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-06-16
222.00 IDR   -1.77%
04:54aGaruda Indonesia hopes to resume trading shares after issuance of $80 million sukuk
RE
12/13PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK : RIGHTS ISSUE: 24418256 new shares @ 196 IDR for 10000000 existing shares
FA
11/03PT. Garuda Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garuda Indonesia hopes to resume trading shares after issuance of $80 million sukuk

12/27/2022 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A customer walks toward Garuda Indonesia sales office in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia plans to issue around $80 million in Islamic bonds or sukuk this week, a move that will pave the way for its shares to be traded again on the Jakarta stock exchange, the company said on Tuesday.

Trading of Garuda's shares has been suspended since the airline defaulted on its $500 million sukuk in June last year amid financial difficulties caused by COVID-19-related travel curbs. Its shares last traded at 222 rupiah a piece.

Stock exchange officials have said previously that Garuda's suspension would be lifted after it issues new sukuk following the firm's debt restructuring agreement with sukuk holders.

"In the next one to two days we expect to complete the requirements [to lift the suspension]...so authorities can lift it," Garuda's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said in a briefing for investors.

His presentation materials showed the bonds are set to be issued on Wednesday.

Bond holders agreed to an 81% haircut on the bonds during the debt restructuring talks in June.

The stock exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
04:54aGaruda Indonesia hopes to resume trading shares after issuance of $80 million sukuk
RE
12/13PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK : RIGHTS ISSUE: 24..
FA
11/03PT. Garuda Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
10/14Carrier Garuda Indonesia's shareholders approve rights issue plan
RE
10/07PT. Garuda Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/26Garuda Indonesia files for Chapter 15 U.S. bankruptcy procedure - CEO
RE
07/30PT. Garuda Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
07/13PT. Garuda Indonesia Tbk Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
07/13PT. Garuda Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
06/28Garuda Indonesia halves debt with restructuring, on track for profit - government
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 337 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 382x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 397 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales 2021 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 12 414
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Irfan Setiaputra President & Chief Executive Officer
Prasetio Director-Finance & Risk Management
Timur Sukirno President Commissioner
Ditya Firmansyah Vice President-Information Technology Management
Tumpal Manumpak Hutapea Operation Director & VP-Flight Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK0.00%368
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.22%26 323
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.15%21 223
AIR CHINA LIMITED34.19%20 521
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.92%18 161
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.54%15 220