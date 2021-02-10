Garuda Indonesia terminates lease for 12 Bombardier aircraft

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian flag carrier PT
Garuda Indonesia has terminated a lease for 12
Bombardier CRJ-1000 planes amid a bribery probe into the
procurement of the aircraft, a cabinet minister said on
Wednesday.
The contract with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) was
initially due to end in 2027, but Garuda will return the planes
to the lessor early, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick
Thohir said.
"There are two issues, first was obviously the legal case,
and the second is a force majeure because of the COVID-19
situation," Erick told a virtual briefing.
In its decision for the early termination, Garuda took into
consideration the bribery probe conducted by Britain's Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) over the procurement process of the planes in
2011.
The SFO announced in November it was investigating Canadian
industrial group Bombardier over suspected bribery in
airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia.
"For the avoidance of doubt, NAC is not party to any
investigation into the selection of the aircraft by Garuda in
2012 and there has been no allegation of any wrongdoing on the
part of NAC in relation to the placement of the aircraft," NAC
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Garuda is also in discussion for early payment settlement of
its lease of six planes of the same model from Export
Development Canada, which is supposed to end in 2024, Erick
added.
At the same briefing, the airline's chief executive Irfan
Setiaputra, said Garuda had losses on average of more than $30
million annually during the past seven years of using the
CRJ-1000 aircraft.
"On top of that this pandemic forced us to end this
contract," Irfan said.
NAC said it had not yet received a termination notice from
Garuda and therefore the lease agreements remained in full
force, and it expected Garuda to continue to honour its
contractual commitments.
"While NAC is sympathetic to the commercial difficulties of
Garuda, it is confident of its position and absolutely
determined to protect its commercial interest," the lessor said.
