PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Garuda Indonesia terminates lease for 12 Bombardier aircraft

02/10/2021 | 05:51pm EST
JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has terminated a lease for 12 Bombardier CRJ-1000 planes amid a bribery probe into the procurement of the aircraft, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

The contract with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) was initially due to end in 2027, but Garuda will return the planes to the lessor early, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said.

"There are two issues, first was obviously the legal case, and the second is a force majeure because of the COVID-19 situation," Erick told a virtual briefing.

In its decision for the early termination, Garuda took into consideration the bribery probe conducted by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the procurement process of the planes in 2011.

The SFO announced in November it was investigating Canadian industrial group Bombardier over suspected bribery in airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia.

"For the avoidance of doubt, NAC is not party to any investigation into the selection of the aircraft by Garuda in 2012 and there has been no allegation of any wrongdoing on the part of NAC in relation to the placement of the aircraft," NAC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Garuda is also in discussion for early payment settlement of its lease of six planes of the same model from Export Development Canada, which is supposed to end in 2024, Erick added.

At the same briefing, the airline's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra, said Garuda had losses on average of more than $30 million annually during the past seven years of using the CRJ-1000 aircraft.

"On top of that this pandemic forced us to end this contract," Irfan said.

NAC said it had not yet received a termination notice from Garuda and therefore the lease agreements remained in full force, and it expected Garuda to continue to honour its contractual commitments.

"While NAC is sympathetic to the commercial difficulties of Garuda, it is confident of its position and absolutely determined to protect its commercial interest," the lessor said. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. 14.06% 0.73 Delayed Quote.33.33%
NAC CO., LTD. -0.20% 993 End-of-day quote.6.55%
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK 0.00% 342 End-of-day quote.-14.93%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 156 B 1,52 B 1,52 B
Net income 2020 -17 653 B -1,27 B -1,27 B
Net Debt 2020 9 950 B 0,72 B 0,72 B
P/E ratio 2020 -0,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 853 B 633 M 637 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 15 368
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 399,50 IDR
Last Close Price 342,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Irfan Setiaputra Chief Executive Officer
Fuad Rizal Director-Finance & Risk Management
Triawan Munaf President Commissioner
Ade R. Susardi Director-Service, Business Development & IT
Rahmat Hanafi Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-14.93%633
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.72%27 000
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.29%20 548
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.80%15 656
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.16%13 509
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.49%13 407
