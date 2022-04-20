Log in
    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06-16
222.00 IDR   -1.77%
Indonesia allows airlines to raise fares as fuel prices soar

04/20/2022
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has allowed passenger carriers to raise economy class fares amid surging fuel prices, to help ensure continuity of airline operations, its transportation ministry said.

Effective this week, fuel surcharges will be allowed to exceed the government-regulated price ceiling by up to 10% for jet plane flights and up to 20% for flights using propeller planes, ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said on Tuesday.

The surcharges will be evaluated every three months and airlines can leave tariffs unchanged should they choose to, she said.

The measure comes ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in early May, during which millions of Indonesians travel to their hometowns. Airfares have risen lately, especially for those during Eid, and further increases could pressure inflation, which was already at a two-year high of 2.64% in March.

The increase in global oil prices have greatly affected costs for Garuda Indonesia and the flag carrier would review its cost structure, its chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement on Wednesday. He promised Garuda would maintain competitive airfares.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
07:04aIndonesia allows airlines to raise fares as fuel prices soar
RE
03/21Indonesia court extends Garuda debt restructuring by another two months
RE
03/16Indonesia's Garuda seeks another court extension to verify $10 billion claims
RE
03/10Emirates customers to have access to seven domestic points in Indonesia beyond Jakarta ..
AQ
03/01Garuda Indonesia negotiating terms of Airbus, Boeing orders
RE
02/27Eradicating corruption within SOEs
AQ
01/21Indonesia court extends Garuda debt restructuring amid ballooning claims
RE
01/11Indonesia tycoon to top up Garuda's capital after restructuring
RE
01/07Garuda Indonesia offers to extend maturity on $500 million sukuk
RE
2021Indonesia stock exchange warns it may delist airline Garuda
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 20 004 B 1,39 B 1,39 B
Net income 2021 -20 432 B -1,42 B -1,42 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 747 B 400 M 400 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 065
Free-Float 7,60%
Managers and Directors
Irfan Setiaputra President & Chief Executive Officer
Prasetio Director-Finance & Risk Management
Timur Sukirno President Commissioner
Ade R. Susardi Director-Service, Business Development & IT
Rahmat Hanafi Director-Technical & Maintenance
