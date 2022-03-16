Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia's Garuda seeks another court extension to verify $10 billion claims

03/16/2022 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aviation security officer patrols at the GMF AeroAsia, near Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - State-controlled carrier Garuda Indonesia has asked a Jakarta court for another extension to its deadline for its debt restructuring process, its CEO and a curator said, as it has yet to verify over $10 billion worth of claims.

Garuda is seeking to slash liabilities totaling $9.8 billion to $3.7 billion under a court-led process, called PKPU, but creditors, plane lessors and vendors have submitted $13.8 billion of claims against the struggling flag-carrier.

Garuda wants a 60-day extension time to verify the claims and finalise negotiations with all parties, CEO Irfan Setiaputra told Reuters.

The court had previously granted a two-month extension for the PKPU on Jan. 21.

Garuda made the request on Tuesday and judges will decide on March 21, one of the court-appointed curators for the process, Martin Patrick Nagel told Reuters, adding that some creditors had submitted a similar request.

As of Monday there were claims worth $9.72 billion by 229 creditors yet to be verified, Nagel said.

So far $3.26 billion of claims by 248 creditors have been cleared, with $885.5 million disputed due to differences between the airline and claimants' books, he said, without elaborating.

Claims include $500 million in Islamic bonds that Garuda defaulted on in June 2021.

Verification was taking time because Garuda did not want to recognise future liabilities, which are under long-term leases, said a source with one of the creditors, who declined to be named as the matter was sensitive.

"Some lessors also submitted future claims to the court and Garuda is unwilling to accept those," the source said, adding Garuda wants to accept only claims as of Dec. 9 last year, when it started the debt restructuring process

Asked to confirm that, CEO Setiaputra said Garuda was in the process of negotiating.

Garuda has proposed converting part of its debt to equity, offering a debt haircut and new bonds under the restructuring.

($1 = 14,307.1 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo, Martin Petty)

By Stefanno Sulaiman


© Reuters 2022
All news about PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
03:53aIndonesia's Garuda seeks another court extension to verify $10 billion claims
RE
03/10Emirates customers to have access to seven domestic points in Indonesia beyond Jakarta ..
AQ
03/01Garuda Indonesia negotiating terms of Airbus, Boeing orders
RE
02/27Eradicating corruption within SOEs
AQ
01/21Indonesia court extends Garuda debt restructuring amid ballooning claims
RE
01/11Indonesia tycoon to top up Garuda's capital after restructuring
RE
01/07Garuda Indonesia offers to extend maturity on $500 million sukuk
RE
2021Indonesia stock exchange warns it may delist airline Garuda
RE
2021PT. Garuda Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
2021Emirates signs MoU with Garuda Indonesia
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 004 B 1,40 B 1,40 B
Net income 2021 -20 432 B -1,43 B -1,43 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 747 B 401 M 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 065
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Irfan Setiaputra President & Chief Executive Officer
Prasetio Director-Finance & Risk Management
Timur Sukirno President Commissioner
Ade R. Susardi Director-Service, Business Development & IT
Rahmat Hanafi Director-Technical & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK0.00%401
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.80%20 428
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.25%17 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED-7.54%16 399
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.63%14 877
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-6.40%12 732