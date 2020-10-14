Log in
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
PT Garuda Indonesia Persero Tbk : Garuda Indonesia, steelmaker Krakatau Steel to issue convertible bonds

10/14/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - National flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia and steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel are planning to each issue 7-year convertible bonds under an Indonesian government financing scheme after their businesses were hit by COVID-19.

Garuda plans to issue a maximum 8.5 trillion rupiah ($579.41 million) of bonds, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday, while Krakatau Steels plans to issue as much as 3 trillion rupiah of bonds.

Garuda's convertible bonds will be bought by the Finance Ministry, while Krakatau Steel's bonds will be bought by the government through state firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, the companies said.

The government loan is "very much needed" Garuda said, with restrictions on travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus resulting in the company posting a $728.15 million loss in the first half of 2020.

"The proceeds from the transaction will be used to support the liquidity and solvency of the company, specifically used to finance the company's operations," Garuda said.

The state companies will seek shareholders approval in late November for the plans.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 41 839 B 2,85 B 2,85 B
Net income 2020 -1 498 B -0,10 B -0,10 B
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 213 B 421 M 422 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 148x
Capi. / Sales 2021 115x
Nbr of Employees 15 520
Free-Float 7,60%
PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
