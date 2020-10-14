PT Garuda Indonesia Persero Tbk : Garuda Indonesia, steelmaker Krakatau Steel to issue convertible bonds

Garuda plans to issue a maximum 8.5 trillion rupiah ($579.41 million) of bonds, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday, while Krakatau Steels plans to issue as much as 3 trillion rupiah of bonds.

Garuda's convertible bonds will be bought by the Finance Ministry, while Krakatau Steel's bonds will be bought by the government through state firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, the companies said.

The government loan is "very much needed" Garuda said, with restrictions on travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus resulting in the company posting a $728.15 million loss in the first half of 2020.

"The proceeds from the transaction will be used to support the liquidity and solvency of the company, specifically used to finance the company's operations," Garuda said.

The state companies will seek shareholders approval in late November for the plans.

