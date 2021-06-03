Log in
    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Garuda Indonesia Persero Tbk : Garuda Indonesia to seek suspension of debt payments to avoid bankruptcy

06/03/2021 | 05:22am EDT
JAKARTA (Reuters) - National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will seek a suspension of debt payments to creditors and lessors under a 'standstill agreement' in order to avoid bankruptcy, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the state-controlled airline's finances under serious strain with a negative cashflow of about $100 million a month and ballooning debt, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Indonesia's deputy minister of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), told a parliamentary hearing.

The carrier needed a "fundamental restructuring" to reduce its debt to around $1 billion to $1.5 billion, from $4.5 billion currently, to continue as a going concern, he said.

"We are appointing legal and financial consultants to begin this process and we must immediately conduct a moratorium (of debt repayments) or a standstill in the near term," Kartika said.

"Because without a moratorium, it will run out of cash in a very short time," he added.

Kartika said the process will be complicated by having parties within and outside Indonesia, including holders of its $500 million Islamic bonds (sukuk) in the Middle East, with risks of disagreements leading to legal problems.

"We hope that 270 days after the moratorium, we can conclude the restructuring", Kartika said, warning failure to reach a quorum "could lead to bankruptcy and this is what we're trying to avoid."

Garuda previously extended the maturity of its sukuk, due last June, by three years after a drop of passenger volume during the pandemic.

There was also an 8.5 trillion rupiah ($594.41 million) government bailout via a convertible bond sale in 2020, but Kartika said the finance ministry halted payments after just 1 trillion rupiah because Garuda did not meet some covenants.

The deputy minister said Garuda's finances were already strained before the pandemic, with higher-than-normal leasing costs for a fleet that includes planes made by four different manufacturers.

Its international routes were also unprofitable, Kartika said.

On Wednesday, SOEs minister Erick Thohir told reporters Garuda will focus on serving domestic routes during the restructuring process.

Garuda's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra declined to comment.

In a stock exchange filing last week, Garuda said it was negotiating with all lenders and lessors to mitigate insolvency risks and developing its cargo business to improve revenue.

($1 = 14,300.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Financials
Sales 2020 18 848 B 1,32 B 1,32 B
Net income 2020 -19 680 B -1,38 B -1,38 B
Net Debt 2020 9 950 B 0,70 B 0,70 B
P/E ratio 2020 -0,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 938 B 487 M 486 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 15 368
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 435,00 IDR
Last Close Price 268,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Irfan Setiaputra Chief Executive Officer
Fuad Rizal Director-Finance & Risk Management
Triawan Munaf President Commissioner
Ade R. Susardi Director-Service, Business Development & IT
Rahmat Hanafi Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-33.33%487
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.80%30 511
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.17%23 625
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.39.40%19 308
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.13%16 887
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.31.04%14 547