1,006,148,382 Ordinary Shares of PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 240 days starting from 4-NOV-2022 to 2-JUL-2023.
Details:
GIA and 89 (eighty nine) other parties, all of which have provided a statement that they will not transfer part/all of their shares up to 8 (eight) months after the Registration Statement becomes effective. The total shares owned by the parties affected by the lock up are 100,614,838,240.
