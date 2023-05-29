China's Primavera closes fourth dollar fund at $4 bln - sources

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Chinese private equity
firm Primavera Capital Group, an early investor in billionaire
Jack Ma's Ant Group, has closed its fourth U.S.
dollar-denominated private equity fund at $4 billion, said two
people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The fundraising by Primavera, which invests primarily in
China but has diversified into Southeast Asia and North America
over the years, comes amid global macroeconomic and geopolitical
challenges that have weighed on dealmaking activities.
Primavera declined to comment. The sources declined to be
named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Reuters reported in 2021 Primavera was targeting $4 billion
for its fourth dollar fund, with a hard cap of $5 billion.
Primavera, founded by former Goldman Sachs Greater China
chairman Fred Hu, has invested in over 90 companies as of 2020,
across tech, consumer, financial services, healthcare and
education sectors, its website showed.
The private equity firm's investment portfolio also
includes fast food chain operator Yum China Holdings Inc
, social media giant Bytedance and Indonesian internet
company GoTo Gojek Tokopedia PT Tbk, according to the
website.
The new fund's target will be consistent with the firm's
past investment strategy and will focus on opportunities in the
Asia Pacific, primarily in China, said the sources, adding part
of the capital may also be deployed in other global markets.
Asia-focused private equity funds raised about $131.6
billion in 2022, about half of 2021's $251.2 billion, Preqin
data showed. Fundraising through May 5, 2023, has totalled just
$15.5 billion, the data showed.
In other private equity fundraising activities in the
region, Bain Capital is
nearing the final close
of its fifth and biggest Asia-focused fund after having
raised around $6 billion from global investors, Reuters reported
earlier this month.
(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee,
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)