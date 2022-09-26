Grab expects to break even by H2 2024

(Adds details on revenue in paragraph 4, CEO quote and
background)
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd
, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food
delivery firm, expects to break even on its adjusted EBITDA by
the second half of 2024 as it accelerates toward profitability,
company officials said on Tuesday.
Its group adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $380
million for the second half of 2022, a 27% improvement compared
with the first half of the year.
"Our cash position is not something that we take for
granted. We will maintain a prudent stance in how we allocate
and deploy our capital with this cash preservation on top of
mind," Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey told analysts on Grab's
first investor day.
Grab also announced that it expects group revenue to grow by
45% to 55% year-on-year in 2023 on a constant currency basis.
It also expects to break even in its digibank operations by
2026.
Grab, which listed on the Nasdaq in December following a
record $40 billion merger with a blank-check company, has been
under investor pressure to stem losses from its decade-old
business.
Grab's shares have shed 61% so far this year, tracking a
global rout in tech valuations as investors reassess growth
prospects amid rising interest rates and slowing economies.
"We’ve been firing on all cylinders to improve our
profitability trajectory and deliver growth in a sustainable
manner and the new targets we’ve shared today reflect that,"
said Anthony Tan, CEO and co-founder.
In an interview with Reuters last week, Grab said the
company does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as
some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining
in its financial service ambitions.
Last month, Grab reported a narrower second-quarter loss of
$572 million from $801 million a year earlier. But it cut its
gross merchandise volume outlook for the year, blaming a strong
dollar and ebbing food delivery demand.
Operating in 480 cities across eight countries, Grab has
more than five million registered drivers and more than two
million merchants on its platform.
Like its rivals such as Indonesia's largest tech firm, GoTo
, Grab benefited from an explosion in food delivery
services during the COVID-19 pandemic but its mainstay
ride-hailing business suffered and has still not recovered to
pre-COVID levels.
(Reporting by Chen Lin, Anshuman Daga, Xinghui Kok; Editing by
Stephen Coates)