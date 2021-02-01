PT Harum Energy Tbk : Information Disclosure on Share Buying Transaction

Search Article

Information Disclosure on Share Buying Transaction

Feb 01, 2021

PT Tanito Harum Nickel, one of the subsidiaries of PT Harum Energy Tbk. ('Company') has acquired on 28th January 2021, 24,287shares owned by Aquila Nickel Pte. Ltd. in PT Position or equivalent to 51% from all of the issued and paid up capital of PT Position, with a purchase price of USD 80,325,000,-.

PT Position is a limited liability company established in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Indonesia and holds a Mining License for nickel.

The purpose of the transaction is to develop and expand the Company's business activities in the mining sector.

There is no material/significant impact from the above purchase of shares toward the operational activities, legal, financial condition or business continuity of the Company.