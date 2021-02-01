Log in
PT. Harum Energy Tbk    HRUM   ID1000116601

PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK

(HRUM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/29
4860 IDR   -5.63%
PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on Share Buying Transaction
PU
2020PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on Share Buying Transaction
PU
2020PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Notification
PU
PT Harum Energy Tbk : Information Disclosure on Share Buying Transaction

02/01/2021 | 04:58am EST
Information Disclosure on Share Buying Transaction

Feb 01, 2021

PT Tanito Harum Nickel, one of the subsidiaries of PT Harum Energy Tbk. ('Company') has acquired on 28th January 2021, 24,287shares owned by Aquila Nickel Pte. Ltd. in PT Position or equivalent to 51% from all of the issued and paid up capital of PT Position, with a purchase price of USD 80,325,000,-.

PT Position is a limited liability company established in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Indonesia and holds a Mining License for nickel.

The purpose of the transaction is to develop and expand the Company's business activities in the mining sector.

There is no material/significant impact from the above purchase of shares toward the operational activities, legal, financial condition or business continuity of the Company.

Disclaimer

PT Harum Energy Tbk published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 797 B 0,20 B 0,20 B
Net income 2020 424 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 12 278 B 875 M 872 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 679
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Harum Energy Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 550,00 IDR
Last Close Price 4 860,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target -46,5%
Spread / Average Target -47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ray Antonio Gunara President Director
Lawrence Barki President Commissioner
Ali Mingtono Head-Information Technology Division
Agus Rajani Panjaitan Independent Commissioner
Yun Mulyana Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. HARUM ENERGY TBK63.09%875
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-1.51%50 894
GLENCORE PLC5.75%44 683
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED8.67%15 305
COAL INDIA LIMITED-7.05%10 646
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.43%6 928
