PT Harum Energy Tbk : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Share Buyback

Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Share Buyback

Aug 18, 2021

Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Share Buyback of PT Harum Energy Tbk ('the Company')

This Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from the Company Share Buyback is prepared to fulfill the requirements under Financial Services Authority ('OJK') Regulation No. 30/POJK.04/2017 regarding Buyback of Shares Issued by Public Listed Company ('POJK No. 30/2017').

Previously, the Company has implemented the share buyback with a total of 177,352,800 shares ('Treasury Shares') and currently, the Company intends to sell/transfer part of the Treasury Shares which was acquired from such buyback.

In relation to such plan to sell/transfer part of the Treasury Shares, referring to Article 23 POJK No. 30/POJK.04/2017, the Company is required to publish a disclosure of information to the public and submit the evidence of such publication and supporting documents to the OJK no later than 14 (fourteen) days prior to the sale of shares from the share buyback.

The sale/transfer of part of Treasury Shares of the Company will be conducted through the Indonesia Stock Exchange, with the following details:

Maximum Number of Sale Shares : 136,982,100 shares ('Sale Shares') Implementation Period for Transfer of Shares : 1 September 2021 - 31 August 2022 Implementing Exchange Member : PT Ciptadana Sekuritas Asia

In addition, the implementation of sale/transfer of Sale Shares of the Company will also refer to the provisions of POJK No. 30/2017, among others:

Based on Article 26 POJK No. 30/2017, the sale/transfer of Sale Shares of the Company will be implemented based on the following conditions: the sale transaction must be executed through 1 (one) Stock Exchange Member; the sale transaction can only be made after 30 (thirty) minutes from the opening until 30 (thirty) minutes before the close of trading; and the number of shares sold on a daily basis is not more than 20% (twenty percent) of the total amount shares that have been bought back by the Company. Based on Article 20 paragraph a. POJK No. 30/2017, the sale/transfer price of the Sale Shares of the Company, must not be lower than the daily closing price on the Indonesia Stock Exchange 1 (one) trading day prior to the date of the shares sale, or the average price of the daily closing price on the Indonesia Stock Exchange for the last 90 (ninety) days prior the date of the sale of shares by the Company, whichever is higher.

Jakarta, 18th August 2021

The Board of Directors of

PT Harum Energy Tbk.