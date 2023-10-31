1st H FY2023 Performance Result
PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk
Oct 2023
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE KINERJA KEUANGAN
Financial Performance
IKHTISAR KEUANGAN
(dalam ribuan AS$, kecuali dinyatakan lain) (In thousands of US$, unless otherwise stated)
Uraian
1stH FY2023
FY2022
FY2021
FY2020
FY2019
FY2018
Description
Penjualan Bersih
316.808
630.495
463.263
264.010
424.431
461.333
Net Revenues
Laba Kotor
71.788
124.965
116.401
69.464
107.900
96.522
Gross Profit
Laba Usaha
41.550
70.126
69.494
32.981
53.548
50.519
Operating Income
Marjin Laba Kotor
23%
20%
25%
26%
25%
21%
Gross Profit Margin
Laba Bersih
30.908
51.620
55.083
25.597
38.437
37.600
Net Income
Laba Bersih per Saham
0.037
0.061
0.066
0,030
0,046
0,045
Net Earnings per Share
Jumlah Aktiva
447.149
463.332
304.648
256.230
266.023
346.312
Total Assets
Aktiva Lancar
386.384
403.744
260.977
214.360
224.443
303.731
Current Assets
Aktiva Tidak Lancar
60.764
59.588
43.671
41.870
41.580
42.581
Non Current Asset
Jumlah Kewajiban
291.776
297.572
144.945
81.911
87.696
177.023
Total Liabilities
Kewajiban Lancar
277.140
284.201
133.011
70.398
77.656
165.874
Current Liabilities
Ekuitas
155.373
165.761
159.703
174.319
178.327
169.289
Equity
Total liabilitis & Ekuitas
447.149
463.332
304.648
256.230
266.023
346.312
Total Liabilities & Equity
Total Modal Kerja
109.244
119.543
127.966
143.962
146.787
137.857
Total Working Capital
*FY starts from 1 Aprril - 31 March
Financial Performance
ACCOUNT NAME
1stH FY2023 (F)
1stH FY2023 (A)
A/B
1stH FY2022 (A)
YoY
AMOUNT
AMOUNT
AMOUNT
REVENUE
315.368
316.808
100%
262.623
121%
GROSS PROFIT
66.388
71.788
108%
55.381
130%
OPERATING EXPENSES
(32.336)
(30.238)
94%
21.263
-142%
OPERATING INCOME
34.052
41.550
122%
34.118
122%
NET INCOME
25.066
30.908
123%
22.991
134%
ACCOUNT NAME
1stH FY2023 (F)
1stH FY2023 (A)
A/B
1stH FY202A (A)
YoY
AMOUNT
AMOUNT
AMOUNT
UNIT
209.450
205.411
98%
168.956
122%
SPARE PARTS
61.227
64.271
105%
57.043
113%
SERVICE & MAINTENANCE
34.676
39.778
914%
33.874
935%
RENTAL & USED
10.015
7.348
73%
2.750
267%
TOTAL SALES
315.368
316.808
100%
262.623
121%
UNIT
22.980
23.571
103%
22.299
106%
SPARE PARTS
23.360
24.016
103%
19.032
126%
SERVICE & MAIN
16.199
22.888
141%
13.256
173%
RENTAL & USED
3.249
1.313
40%
795
165%
TOTAL GP
66.388
71.788
108%
55.381
130%
Financial Ratio
Financial Ratio
1stH FY22
1stH FY23
General
Days of Inventories
194
181
Cash Cycle
144
136
Liquidity Ratio
Current Ratio : CA vs. CL
146%
139%
Solvency Ratio
Liabilities vs. Equity Ratio
176%
188%
Debt vs. Equity Ratio
26%
34%
Profitability Ratio
Return on Equity
16%
20%
Return on Asset
6%
7%
Return on Sales
9%
10%
Asset Turnover
69%
71%
Leverage
276%
288%
ROI
13%
16%
SALES PERFORMANCE
KINERJA PENJUALAN
Sales Performances
Products
1stH FY22
1stH FY23
EX 6T over
Sales
1.251
1.294
Demand
7.718
6.372
MS
16,2%
20,3%
ME
Sales
271
144
Demand
1.046
757
MS
25,9%
19,0%
WL
Sales
20
19
Demand
368
282
MS
5,4%
6,7%
RDT
Sales
0
15
Demand
0
745
MS
#DIV/0!
2,0%
ADT
Sales
16
16
Demand
154
243
MS
10,4%
6,6%
Excavator
Segment
QTY
Ratio
Agro
502
39%
Construction
257
20%
Forestry
357
28%
Mining
167
13%
Others
11
1%
1294
Other Information
Informasi Lainnya
Shareholder Composition
CLASSIFICATION OF SHAREHOLDERS
as of 30 September 2023
Ownership in Standard Trade Units
Ownership in nonstandard Trade Units
TOTAL
Shareholders Classification
Remark
Total shares
Ownership
Total
Total shares
Ownership
Total
Total shares
Ownership
Total
(%)
Shareholders
(%)
Shareholders
(%)
Shareholders
Foreign
Individual (Ind, Kar, Alm)
692.900
0,082%
69
0
0,000%
0
692.900
0,082%
69
Corporate (PT, CV, GOV)
749.307.055
89,203%
91
82
0,000%
1
749.307.137
89,203%
92
Including HCM, Itochu &
HMAP
Sub Total
749.999.955
89,286%
160
82
0,000%
1
750.000.037
89,286%
161
Domestic (Local)
Individual (Ind, Kar, Alm)
86.461.995
10,293%
10.821
505
0,000%
25
86.462.500
10,293%
10.846
Corporate (PT, CV, GOV)
2.369.900
0,282%
14
63
0,000%
2
2.369.963
0,282%
16
Mutual Fund (Danareksa)
363.200
0,043%
3
-
-
363.200
0,043%
3
Insurance (Asunransi)
-
0,000%
-
-
-
-
0,000%
-
Pension Fund (Yayasan)
4.300
0,001%
2
-
-
4.300
0,001%
2
Coop (Koperasi)
800.000
0,095%
2
800.000
0,095%
2
Sub Total
89.999.395
10,714%
10.842
568
0,000%
27
89.999.963
10,714%
10.869
Total Hexindo Shares
839.999.350
100,000%
11.002
650
0,000%
28
840.000.000
100,000%
11.030
11,030
Compared to the report of stock movement in Sep23, shareholders experienced a significantly increased from the previous number of 9.559 shareholder names to 11.030 shareholder names.
