PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk is an Indonesia-based distributor of certain heavy equipment and related spare parts under Hitachi, John Deere, Krupp, and Bell trademarks. The Company focuses on various lines of business, including heavy equipment trading, heavy equipment rental, heavy equipment trade-in, spare parts support, service and full maintenance contract support, and remanufacture. It sells a variety of Hitachi and Bell heavy equipment and their attachments for the construction, forestry, and mining sectors, with operating weights ranging from 800 kilograms to 800 tons. The Company offers heavy equipment that can be used for all types of work, including digging, loading, carrying, breaking, grabbing, cutting, crushing, and screening. Furthermore, the Company also offers complete original spare parts sourced from worldwide, with Japan as the central hub. The Companyâs after-sales service solutions include flexible technician outsourcing, customized maintenance packaging, and others.