1st H FY2023 Performance Result

PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk

Oct 2023

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE KINERJA KEUANGAN

Financial Performance

IKHTISAR KEUANGAN

(dalam ribuan AS$, kecuali dinyatakan lain) (In thousands of US$, unless otherwise stated)

Uraian

1stH FY2023

FY2022

FY2021

FY2020

FY2019

FY2018

Description

Penjualan Bersih

316.808

630.495

463.263

264.010

424.431

461.333

Net Revenues

Laba Kotor

71.788

124.965

116.401

69.464

107.900

96.522

Gross Profit

Laba Usaha

41.550

70.126

69.494

32.981

53.548

50.519

Operating Income

Marjin Laba Kotor

23%

20%

25%

26%

25%

21%

Gross Profit Margin

Laba Bersih

30.908

51.620

55.083

25.597

38.437

37.600

Net Income

Laba Bersih per Saham

0.037

0.061

0.066

0,030

0,046

0,045

Net Earnings per Share

Jumlah Aktiva

447.149

463.332

304.648

256.230

266.023

346.312

Total Assets

Aktiva Lancar

386.384

403.744

260.977

214.360

224.443

303.731

Current Assets

Aktiva Tidak Lancar

60.764

59.588

43.671

41.870

41.580

42.581

Non Current Asset

Jumlah Kewajiban

291.776

297.572

144.945

81.911

87.696

177.023

Total Liabilities

Kewajiban Lancar

277.140

284.201

133.011

70.398

77.656

165.874

Current Liabilities

Ekuitas

155.373

165.761

159.703

174.319

178.327

169.289

Equity

Total liabilitis & Ekuitas

447.149

463.332

304.648

256.230

266.023

346.312

Total Liabilities & Equity

Total Modal Kerja

109.244

119.543

127.966

143.962

146.787

137.857

Total Working Capital

*FY starts from 1 Aprril - 31 March

Financial Performance

ACCOUNT NAME

1stH FY2023 (F)

1stH FY2023 (A)

A/B

1stH FY2022 (A)

YoY

AMOUNT

AMOUNT

AMOUNT

REVENUE

315.368

316.808

100%

262.623

121%

GROSS PROFIT

66.388

71.788

108%

55.381

130%

OPERATING EXPENSES

(32.336)

(30.238)

94%

21.263

-142%

OPERATING INCOME

34.052

41.550

122%

34.118

122%

NET INCOME

25.066

30.908

123%

22.991

134%

ACCOUNT NAME

1stH FY2023 (F)

1stH FY2023 (A)

A/B

1stH FY202A (A)

YoY

AMOUNT

AMOUNT

AMOUNT

UNIT

209.450

205.411

98%

168.956

122%

SPARE PARTS

61.227

64.271

105%

57.043

113%

SERVICE & MAINTENANCE

34.676

39.778

914%

33.874

935%

RENTAL & USED

10.015

7.348

73%

2.750

267%

TOTAL SALES

315.368

316.808

100%

262.623

121%

UNIT

22.980

23.571

103%

22.299

106%

SPARE PARTS

23.360

24.016

103%

19.032

126%

SERVICE & MAIN

16.199

22.888

141%

13.256

173%

RENTAL & USED

3.249

1.313

40%

795

165%

TOTAL GP

66.388

71.788

108%

55.381

130%

Financial Ratio

Financial Ratio

1stH FY22

1stH FY23

General

Days of Inventories

194

181

Cash Cycle

144

136

Liquidity Ratio

Current Ratio : CA vs. CL

146%

139%

Solvency Ratio

Liabilities vs. Equity Ratio

176%

188%

Debt vs. Equity Ratio

26%

34%

Profitability Ratio

Return on Equity

16%

20%

Return on Asset

6%

7%

Return on Sales

9%

10%

Asset Turnover

69%

71%

Leverage

276%

288%

ROI

13%

16%

SALES PERFORMANCE

KINERJA PENJUALAN

Sales Performances

Products

1stH FY22

1stH FY23

EX 6T over

Sales

1.251

1.294

Demand

7.718

6.372

MS

16,2%

20,3%

ME

Sales

271

144

Demand

1.046

757

MS

25,9%

19,0%

WL

Sales

20

19

Demand

368

282

MS

5,4%

6,7%

RDT

Sales

0

15

Demand

0

745

MS

#DIV/0!

2,0%

ADT

Sales

16

16

Demand

154

243

MS

10,4%

6,6%

Excavator

Segment

QTY

Ratio

Agro

502

39%

Construction

257

20%

Forestry

357

28%

Mining

167

13%

Others

11

1%

1294

Other Information

Informasi Lainnya

Shareholder Composition

CLASSIFICATION OF SHAREHOLDERS

as of 30 September 2023

Ownership in Standard Trade Units

Ownership in nonstandard Trade Units

TOTAL

Shareholders Classification

Remark

Total shares

Ownership

Total

Total shares

Ownership

Total

Total shares

Ownership

Total

(%)

Shareholders

(%)

Shareholders

(%)

Shareholders

Foreign

Individual (Ind, Kar, Alm)

692.900

0,082%

69

0

0,000%

0

692.900

0,082%

69

Corporate (PT, CV, GOV)

749.307.055

89,203%

91

82

0,000%

1

749.307.137

89,203%

92

Including HCM, Itochu &

HMAP

Sub Total

749.999.955

89,286%

160

82

0,000%

1

750.000.037

89,286%

161

Domestic (Local)

Individual (Ind, Kar, Alm)

86.461.995

10,293%

10.821

505

0,000%

25

86.462.500

10,293%

10.846

Corporate (PT, CV, GOV)

2.369.900

0,282%

14

63

0,000%

2

2.369.963

0,282%

16

Mutual Fund (Danareksa)

363.200

0,043%

3

-

-

363.200

0,043%

3

Insurance (Asunransi)

-

0,000%

-

-

-

-

0,000%

-

Pension Fund (Yayasan)

4.300

0,001%

2

-

-

4.300

0,001%

2

Coop (Koperasi)

800.000

0,095%

2

800.000

0,095%

2

Sub Total

89.999.395

10,714%

10.842

568

0,000%

27

89.999.963

10,714%

10.869

Total Hexindo Shares

839.999.350

100,000%

11.002

650

0,000%

28

840.000.000

100,000%

11.030

11,030

Compared to the report of stock movement in Sep23, shareholders experienced a significantly increased from the previous number of 9.559 shareholder names to 11.030 shareholder names.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 04:04:11 UTC.