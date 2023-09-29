ANNOUNCEMENT

SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

In order to comply with the provisions of Financial Services Authority Regulation no. 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning Planning and Organizing General Meetings of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK No. 15"),The Board of Directors of PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk ("the Company"), a public company, domiciled in East Jakarta and located Pulo Gadung Industrial Estate, Jl. Pulo Kambing II Kavaling I-II No. 33, Jatinegara, Cakung, East Jakarta hereby announces the Summary of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("(hereinafter shall be referred to as the "Meeting") for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023 as follows:

Date, Time, Venue and Agenda

The Meeting was held on Tuesday, 26 September 2023 at 10:21 - 11:00 WIB (Western Indonesia Time) at the Company's Head Office - Pulogadung Industrial Estate, Jalan Pulo Kambing II Kaveling I and II number 33, East Jakarta 13930, Indonesia.

Meeting Agenda: Approval and ratification of the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which includes: the Company's Activity Report, the Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Report and Company's Financial Statement for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023; and to give full discharge and release of responsibility (acquit et de charge) to the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners for their management and supervision during financial year ended March 31, 2023; Stipulation of the utilization of the Company's profit for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023; Appointment of Public Accountant and/or Public Accountant Office for the financial year April 1, 2023 until March 31, 2024; Determination of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioner's remuneration and allowances for April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024; Approval Reappointment/ Change of the Company's Management.

II. Attendance of Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors

The Meeting were attended by the following members of Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors: Directors:

President Director : Ir. Djonggi TP. Gultom Director : Yasumasa Zaizen Director : Nobuyasu Hagiwara Director : Teru Karahashi Director : Dwi Swasono Director : Yoshendri Board of Commissioners: President Commissioner (Commissioner Independent) : Drs Toto Wahyudiyanto Commissioner Independent : Harry Danui

Quorum of Attendance

The Meeting was attended by 706,095,852 shares or equivalent to 84.059% of shareholders or the authorized proxy of shareholders with valid voting rights of the 840,000,000 shares which are all shares with valid voting rights that have been issued by the Company.

IV. Submission of Questions and/or to Give Opinion

The shareholders or the authorized proxies of the shareholders was given the opportunity to ask questions and/or opinions for each agenda item of the Meeting, but none of the shareholders and their proxies asked questions and/or opinions.