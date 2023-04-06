Advanced search
    INKP   ID1000062201

PT INDAH KIAT PULP & PAPER TBK

(INKP)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-04
7275.00 IDR   -2.35%
01:39aIndonesia's Indah Kiat plans $3.6 billion paper plant
RE
03/13PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/13PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesia's Indah Kiat plans $3.6 billion paper plant

04/06/2023 | 01:39am EDT
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian paper company Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper, part of conglomerate Sinar Mas Group, said it plans to invest $3.63 billion in building a new paper factory and accompanying facilities in West Java.

The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 3.9 million tonnes of industrial paper, adding to Indah Kiat's current capacity of 2.2 million tonnes, the company said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday.

Rising demand for industrial paper has pushed the company's production to near full capacity, it said.

"To anticipate rising demand for company's products, especially for industrial paper, the company plans to increase the production capacity," the filing said.

As of 2022, the company also has annual production capacity for 3.1 million tonnes of pulp, 1.6 million tonnes of cultural paper, which is made of fresh wood fibre, and 108,000 tonnes tissue paper.

It would seek shareholders approval in a meeting next month due to the large size of the investment.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT INDAH KIAT PULP & PAPER TBK -2.35% 7275 End-of-day quote.-16.62%
PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK 0.00% 12750 End-of-day quote.1.59%
Financials
Sales 2023 57 233 B 3,82 B 3,82 B
Net income 2023 10 326 B 0,69 B 0,69 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,99x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 39 801 B 2 660 M 2 660 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart PT INDAH KIAT PULP & PAPER TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT INDAH KIAT PULP & PAPER TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7 275,00 IDR
Average target price 9 900,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendra Jaya Kosasih President Director
Suhendra Wiriadinata Vice President Director & Head-Finance
Arthur Tahya President Commissioner
Saleh Husin President Commissioner
S. H. M. H. Ramelan Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT INDAH KIAT PULP & PAPER TBK-16.62%2 660
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-11.57%18 054
SUZANO S.A.-12.21%10 589
STORA ENSO OYJ-9.92%10 489
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA2.05%9 204
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-3.60%6 396
