PT Indika Energy Tbk : News Release INDY Result 6M20

mainly due to lower contribution from MUTU and coal trading. MUTU's revenue decreased by 34.6% YoY to US$40.5 million in 6M20 with sales volume decreased 15.9% YoY to 0.6 MT in 6M20, while ASP declined by 22.2% YoY to US$63.1/ton in 6M20. Coal trading revenue decreased by 11.0% YoY to US$93.0 million on 3.4 MT coal traded from US$104.3 million on 3.3 MT coal traded in 6M19.

Petrosea's revenue dropped 26.1% YoY to US$175.9 million in 6M20

from US$238.0 million in 6M19 due mainly to: 1) E&C decreased by 34.5% YoY to US$33.5 million from US$51.1 million in 6M19 with the completion of Adaro project last year and partly lifted by Freeport JIIPE project; 2) Contract mining decreased by 21.4% YoY to US$104.0 million in 6M20 on the back of lower overburden removal volume at 45.8 mbcm vs 58.3 mbcm in 6M19. Despite lower revenue in contract mining segment, gross profit from the segment was slightly higher at USD22.6m at gross margin of 21.7% in 6M20 vs gross profit of USD22.0 million with gross margin of 16.6% in 6M19, which we attributed to the implementation of Minerva project at Tabang. Lower OB volume was mainly a result of 2 months halt operation in Tabang mine due to

Covid-19

outbreak and discontinued BMB contract. On the other hand, we saw 16.1% YoY higher OB volume from Kideco to 22.5 mbcm, as we increased portion of Petrosea's work at Kideco to replace Buma's. POSB revenue decreased by 53.2% YoY to US$14.8 million due to completion of Kariangau project .