Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT. Indika Energy Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDY   ID1000110901

PT. INDIKA ENERGY TBK

(INDY)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-29
2900.00 IDR   +0.35%
11/30Pt Indika Energy Tbk : News Release INDY Result 9M22
PU
11/16Indonesia's Indika, Taiwan's Foxconn mull EV partnership with Thai firm
RE
09/28PT. Indika Energy Tbk acquired PT Perkasa Investama Mineral for $5 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PT Indika Energy Tbk : News Release INDY Result 9M22

11/30/2022 | 11:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2022

INDIKA ENERGY RESULTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Strong Net Profit of US$343.4 million and Core Profit of US$403.6 million

Jakarta - PT Indika Energy Tbk. (IDX: INDY), an Indonesia's diversified investment

company, reported its unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights

  • Revenues grew by 57.2% YoY to US$3,133.4 million in 9M22, driven by higher coal prices with average ICI-4 benchmark has increased to US$84.6/ton (+51.1% YoY).
  • Gross profit rose 109.1% YoY to US$1,086.3 million in 9M22 and consolidated gross margin expanded to 34.7% from 26.1% in 9M21, mainly led by higher coal prices.
  • Operating income jumped 120.1% YoY to US$935.3 million in 9M22 and operating margin expanded to 29.8% from 21.3% in 9M21.
  • The company recorded Profit attributable to owners of the company of US$338.4 million in 9M22 (+5,785.2% YoY), a significant turnaround from net loss of US$6.0 million in 9M21.
  • Core Profit* of US$398.6 million reported in 9M22 (+373.4% YoY) compared to US$84.2 million reported in 9M21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totalled US$1,013.9 million for the period ending September 30, 2022, compared to US$581.6 million in the same period previous year.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Other Financial Assets at end of September 2022 stood at US$1,233.5 million.
  • The Company disbursed US$65.8 million for new investments during 9M22 and spent US$20.1 million for existing business.

*) Core Profit (Loss) is defined as net profit (loss) attributable to Owners of the Company for the year excluding:

  1. Provision for contingent liability related to acquisition of additional shares in Kideco; 2) amortization intangible assets of Kideco and MUTU;

Note on Petrosea's transaction: Based on PSAK 58, since the signing of term sheet for the divestment of the entire 69.8% stake of Petrosea, profit and loss of Petrosea are no longer consolidated in financial statement of the Company for the period 2021 figures. All of the assets and liabilities of Petrosea are classified as held for sale and

1

NEWS RELEASE

are presented separately from asset and liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position as of Dec 31, 2021.

PT Indika Energy Tbk.

Income Statement Highlights 9M22

Descriptions

9M22

9M21

YoY

3Q22

QoQ

(in USD mn)

Total revenues

3,133.4

1,993.8

57.2%

1,194.4

7.8%

Kideco

2,216.2

1,486.1

49.1%

831.4

1.4%

Indika Resources

628.4

294.7

113.3%

251.1

22.8%

Tripatra

219.4

155.1

41.5%

85.3

42.4%

Interport

25.4

21.7

17.2%

8.6

2.4%

Others

62.4

53.1

17.5%

25.2

1.5%

Elimination

(18.4)

(16.9)

8.8%

(7.3)

-24.2%

Cost of contracts and goods sold

(2,047.1)

(1,474.3)

38.9%

(777.0)

11.0%

Gross profit

1,086.3

519.5

109.1%

417.4

2.3%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(151.0)

(94.5)

59.8%

(58.4)

11.1%

Operating profit

935.3

425.0

120.1%

359.0

1.0%

Equity in net profit of associates

21.2

23.4

-9.4%

10.8

144.3%

Investment income

6.5

2.4

169.1%

3.3

64.2%

Finance cost

(80.2)

(78.1)

2.7%

(27.1)

1.8%

Amortization of intangible assets

(102.0)

(101.7)

0.3%

(34.0)

0.0%

Final tax

(6.0)

(4.9)

21.9%

(2.1)

45.0%

Fair value changes on contingent consideration obligation

(8.5)

(38.4)

-78.0%

(2.9)

0.0%

Others- net

(5.0)

4.9

-202.5%

0.5

-87.7%

Profit (Loss) Income before tax

761.2

232.4

227.5%

307.6

3.1%

Income tax expense

(374.8)

(157.3)

138.3%

(149.6)

-3.2%

Profit (Loss) after tax from continued operation

386.5

75.2

414.3%

158.0

10.0%

Profit (Loss) from discontinued operation

0.0

(83.5)

-100.0%

0.0

0.0%

Profit (Loss) for the year/period :

386.5

(8.4)

-4704.2%

158.0

10.0%

Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the company

338.4

(6.0)

5785.2%

137.7

9.7%

Profit (Loss) attributable to non-controlling Interest

48.1

(2.4)

-2069.4%

20.2

12.2%

Core Profit (Loss) of the Company

398.6

84.2

373.4%

157.8

8.3%

Adjusted EBITDA*

1,013.9

581.6

74.3%

382.0

-4.0%

LTM - Adjusted EBITDA*

1,409.8

628.7

124.2%

107.0

-91.8%

EPS (USD/share)

0.0649

(0.0011)

0.0264

Core EPS (USD/share)

0.0765

0.0162

0.0303

Gross margin

34.7%

26.1%

34.9%

Operating margin

29.8%

21.3%

30.1%

Net margin

10.8%

-0.3%

11.5%

Core profit margin

12.7%

4.2%

13.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32.4%

29.2%

32.0%

* Includes dividends from associates (last twelve months period ended 30 September 2022)

The consolidated revenues increased 57.2% YoY to US$3,133.4 million in 9M22 from US$1,993.8 million in 9M21. The higher YoY figures were attributed to higher contribution from

Kideco and Indika Resources:

2

NEWS RELEASE

  1. Kideco's revenue grew by 49.1% YoY to US$2,216.2 million in 9M22, boosted by higher average selling price (+55.4% YoY to US$84.2/ton in 9M22). In 9M22, Kideco sold 26.3MT of coal volume (-4.1% YoY, still in line with 2022 production target of 34.0 MT), with 72% of volume to export and 28% to domestic market.
    Kideco's Sales Volume by Country 9M22

Japan

Others

3%

1%

Southeast

Taiwan

Asia

China

14%

4%

37%

India

9%

Korea

4%

Indonesia

28%

  1. Indika Resources' revenue increased by 113.3% YoY to US$628.4 million in 9M22 from US$294.7 million in 9M21, driven by: 1) higher ASP (at both MUTU and coal trading) and 2) higher volume in coal trading. MUTU's revenue rose by 119.0% YoY to US$231.1 million in 9M22, led by 129.9% YoY increase in ASP to US$193.3/ton, on 1.2MT of coal volume (-4.9% YoY). Lower volume was resulted from export ban in Jan 2022 and some challenges experienced in hauling. Coal trading revenue in 9M22 jumped by 110.0% YoY to US$397.3 million, supported by 58.5% YoY increase in ASP to US$75.3/ton and 32.4% YoY increase in volume to 5.2 MT.
  2. Interport's revenue increased by 17.2% YoY to US$25.4 million in 9M22, of which US$19.6 million came from KGTE, mainly due to higher volume of 17.3 kbd compared with 14.0 kbd in 9M21.
  3. Tripatra's revenue increased by 41.5% to US$219.4 million in 9M22 compared to US$155.1 million in 9M21. The higher contribution, mainly due to: 1) BP Tangguh project which increased 35.7% YoY to US$190.6 million in 9M22; 2) new projects such as Star Energy Geothermal Salak and Cabott.

Cost of Contracts and Goods Sold increased by 38.9% YoY to US$2,047.1 million in 9M22 from US$1,474.3 million in 9M21. Kideco's cash costs including royalties increased by 30.6%

3

NEWS RELEASE

YoY to US$48.0/ton in 9M22 compared to US$33.3/ton in 9M21, mainly due to 1) higher royalty as a result of higher ASP and 2) higher fuel rate (US$0.87/lt in 9M22 vs US$0.47/lt in 9M21).

Gross profit rose 109.1% YoY to US$1,086.3 million in 9M22 from US$519.5 million reported in 9M21. The consolidated gross margin improved to 34.7% from 26.1% in 9M21,

supported by strong performances from Kideco (GP margin of 41.7% in 9M22 vs 32.3% in 9M21) and MUTU (GP margin of 48.0% in 9M22 vs 39.8% in 9M21).

SG&A expenses increased by 59.8% YoY to US$151.0 million in 9M22 from US$94.5 million in 9M21, mainly driven by 1) higher marketing expenses in both Kideco and MUTU and 2) DMO expenses in MUTU.

Equity in net profit of associates decreased by 9.4% to US$21.2 million in 9M22 from 23.4

million mainly due to lower contribution from CEP. CEP net profit declined of US$18.0m in 9M22 vs profit of US$31.3m in 9M21 (100% basis) due to unexpected stoppage in relation to damages in one of turbine blades in Feb 2022 and penalty to PLN .

Finance cost increased by +US$2.2m (+2.7%) to US$80.2m in 9M22 mainly due to (1) unwind IRS cost (US$0.5m) in relation to refinancing Emily loan with new syndication loan at KGTE; (2) higher interest rate in subsidiaries, and (3) one-time cost related to bond tender-offer in July which include premium and acceleration of amortization on bond issuance cost (US$3.7m), offset with lower interest of more than US$4m on lower bond principal.

Others expenses (net) was recorded at US$5.0 million in 9M22 (vs. other income of

US$4.9m in 9M21), mainly due to (1) higher Kideco's demurrage cost of US$9.9m because of export ban in Jan 2022 and (2) higher forex loss of US$7.6m on Rupiah depreciation against USD (USD/IDR Jan - Sep 22 = 14.269 -15.335 vs Jan - Sep 21 = 14.084 - 14.322), mainly unrealized as of 9M22. Such loss was partially offset with higher gain on fuel hedging at Kideco.

The Company reported Profit Attributable to the Owners of the Company of US$338.4 million in 9M22, a significant turn-around from net loss of US$6.0 million in 9M21.

The Company reported Core Profit of US$398.6 million in 9M22, a significant jump (+373.4% YoY) compared to Core Profit of US$84.2 million reported in 9M21.

The company disbursed US$65.8 million for the new investments in 9M22 which majority was allocated for Awakmas of US$34 million, Ilectra Motor Group of US$12.1 million, IMP of US$8.5 million and EMITS of US$5.1 million. The actual spending for capex for the same period is US$40.4 million, of which we spent US$20.4 million for existing business,

including for Kideco of US$11.5 million, Indika Resources US$6.8 million and Interport of US$1.8 million.

4

NEWS RELEASE

PT Indika Energy Tbk.

Balance Sheet Hightlights 9M22

Descriptions

9M22

9M21

YoY

FY21

Change %

(in USD mn)

9M22 - FY21

Cash balance*

1,233.5

856.0

44.1%

986.5

25.0%

Current assets

2,011.9

1,775.9

13.3%

2,092.0

-3.8%

Non current asset held for sale

0.0

0.0

100.0%

448.2

-100.0%

Total assets

3,684.4

3,681.8

0.1%

3,691.5

-0.2%

Current liabilities

1,066.5

997.7

6.9%

1,135.8

-6.1%

Total Debt**

1,171.1

1,607.4

-27.1%

1,581.8

-26.0%

Liabilities directly related to Non current asset held for sale

0.0

0.0

100.0%

267.4

100.0%

Shareholder equity

1,235.2

851.9

45.0%

899.6

37.3%

Current ratio (X)

1.9

1.8

1.8

Debt to Ebitda (X)

1.1

2.6

1.6

Net Debt to Ebitda (X)

0.3

2.2

0.5

Debt to equity (X)

0.9

1.9

1.8

Net debt to equity (X)***

0.3

0.9

0.7

*

includes other financial assets and restricted cash

**

total debt with interest bearing exclude accrued interest and issuance cost

***

total debt minus total cash balance divided by shareholder equity

Kideco Financial and Operational Highlights 9M22

Descriptions

3Q22

3Q21

YoY

2Q22

QoQ

9M22

9M21

YoY

(USD mn)

Sales

831.4

609.3

36.5%

820.1

1.4%

2,216.2

1,486.1

49.1%

Gross profit

349.6

239.6

45.9%

361.9

-3.4%

923.6

479.6

92.6%

Operating profit

326.7

223.6

46.1%

338.4

-3.5%

856.3

440.0

94.6%

Net income

182.7

123.5

47.9%

187.5

-2.5%

473.1

243.8

94.0%

EBITDA

335.7

229.2

46.5%

348.5

-3.7%

885.6

456.8

93.9%

Gross margin

42.0%

39.3%

44.1%

41.7%

32.3%

Operating margin

39.3%

36.7%

41.3%

38.6%

29.6%

Net margin

22.0%

20.3%

22.9%

21.3%

16.4%

EBITDA margin

40.4%

37.6%

42.5%

40.0%

30.7%

Overburden (mn bcm)

44.9

44.3

1.5%

44.7

0.5%

132.2

136.6

-3.3%

Production volume (MT)

9.7

8.7

10.9%

8.7

10.5%

26.1

26.9

-2.9%

Sales volume (MT)

9.3

9.4

-0.4%

9.0

3.8%

26.3

27.4

8.5%

Stripping ratio (X)

4.7

5.1

-8.5%

5.1

-9.1%

5.1

5.1

-0.4%

Cash Cost incl royalty (US$/ton)

50.6

38.8

30.4%

49.8

1.6%

48.0

36.1

33.0%

Cash Cost excl royalty (US$/ton)

32.2

29.5

9.3%

34.3

-6.0%

33.1

28.9

14.4%

Average selling price (US$/ton)

88.9

64.9

37.0%

91.1

-2.4%

84.2

54.2

55.5%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Indika Energy Tbk published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT. INDIKA ENERGY TBK
11/30Pt Indika Energy Tbk : News Release INDY Result 9M22
PU
11/16Indonesia's Indika, Taiwan's Foxconn mull EV partnership with Thai firm
RE
09/28PT. Indika Energy Tbk acquired PT Perkasa Investama Mineral for $5 million.
CI
09/23Pt Indika Energy Tbk : Indika Energy and Foxconn Accelerate Electric Vehicle Industry in I..
PU
08/16PT. INDIKA ENERGY TBK : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05PT. Indika Energy Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/05Pt Indika Energy Tbk : News Release INDY Result 6M22
PU
07/29Pt Indika Energy Tbk : PTRO divestment completion
PU
07/20Indonesia energy firm Indika eyes $2 billion EV venture with Taiwan's Foxconn
RE
07/15Pt Indika Energy Tbk : News Release Tender Offer 2022 Result
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT. INDIKA ENERGY TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 820 B 3,81 B 3,81 B
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 088 B 962 M 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PT. INDIKA ENERGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Indika Energy Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. INDIKA ENERGY TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 900,00 IDR
Average target price 4 000,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Arsjad Mangkuningrat President Director
Retina Rosabai Chief Financial Officer
Agus Lasmono President Commissioner
Lucas Djunaidi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, SVP
Purbaja Pantja Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT. INDIKA ENERGY TBK87.70%955
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED26.37%79 678
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED65.33%27 142
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED59.03%22 990
COAL INDIA LIMITED55.56%17 147
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED54.67%15 895