PT Indika Energy Tbk : News Release INDY Result 9M22

Note on Petrosea's transaction: Based on PSAK 58, since the signing of term sheet for the divestment of the entire 69.8% stake of Petrosea, profit and loss of Petrosea are no longer consolidated in financial statement of the Company for the period 2021 figures. All of the assets and liabilities of Petrosea are classified as held for sale and

Provision for contingent liability related to acquisition of additional shares in Kideco; 2) amortization intangible assets of Kideco and MUTU;

*) Core Profit (Loss) is defined as net profit (loss) attributable to Owners of the Company for the year excluding:

The Company disbursed US$65.8 million for new investments during 9M22 and spent US$20.1 million for existing business.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Other Financial Assets at end of September 2022 stood at US$1,233.5 million.

The company recorded Profit attributable to owners of the company of US$338.4 million in 9M22 (+5,785.2% YoY)

Gross profit rose 109.1% YoY to US$1,086.3 million in 9M22 and consolidated gross margin expanded to 34.7% from 26.1% in 9M21

company, reported its unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022.

The consolidated revenues increased 57.2% YoY to US$3,133.4 million in 9M22 from US$1,993.8 million in 9M21. The higher YoY figures were attributed to higher contribution from

are presented separately from asset and liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position as of Dec 31, 2021.

Cost of Contracts and Goods Sold increased by 38.9% YoY to US$2,047.1 million in 9M22 from US$1,474.3 million in 9M21. Kideco's cash costs including royalties increased by 30.6%

YoY to US$48.0/ton in 9M22 compared to US$33.3/ton in 9M21, mainly due to 1) higher royalty as a result of higher ASP and 2) higher fuel rate (US$0.87/lt in 9M22 vs US$0.47/lt in 9M21).

Gross profit rose 109.1% YoY to US$1,086.3 million in 9M22 from US$519.5 million reported in 9M21. The consolidated gross margin improved to 34.7% from 26.1% in 9M21,

supported by strong performances from Kideco (GP margin of 41.7% in 9M22 vs 32.3% in 9M21) and MUTU (GP margin of 48.0% in 9M22 vs 39.8% in 9M21).

SG&A expenses increased by 59.8% YoY to US$151.0 million in 9M22 from US$94.5 million in 9M21, mainly driven by 1) higher marketing expenses in both Kideco and MUTU and 2) DMO expenses in MUTU.

Equity in net profit of associates decreased by 9.4% to US$21.2 million in 9M22 from 23.4

million mainly due to lower contribution from CEP. CEP net profit declined of US$18.0m in 9M22 vs profit of US$31.3m in 9M21 (100% basis) due to unexpected stoppage in relation to damages in one of turbine blades in Feb 2022 and penalty to PLN .

Finance cost increased by +US$2.2m (+2.7%) to US$80.2m in 9M22 mainly due to (1) unwind IRS cost (US$0.5m) in relation to refinancing Emily loan with new syndication loan at KGTE; (2) higher interest rate in subsidiaries, and (3) one-time cost related to bond tender-offer in July which include premium and acceleration of amortization on bond issuance cost (US$3.7m), offset with lower interest of more than US$4m on lower bond principal.

Others expenses (net) was recorded at US$5.0 million in 9M22 (vs. other income of

US$4.9m in 9M21), mainly due to (1) higher Kideco's demurrage cost of US$9.9m because of export ban in Jan 2022 and (2) higher forex loss of US$7.6m on Rupiah depreciation against USD (USD/IDR Jan - Sep 22 = 14.269 -15.335 vs Jan - Sep 21 = 14.084 - 14.322), mainly unrealized as of 9M22. Such loss was partially offset with higher gain on fuel hedging at Kideco.

The Company reported Profit Attributable to the Owners of the Company of US$338.4 million in 9M22, a significant turn-around from net loss of US$6.0 million in 9M21.

The Company reported Core Profit of US$398.6 million in 9M22, a significant jump (+373.4% YoY) compared to Core Profit of US$84.2 million reported in 9M21.

The company disbursed US$65.8 million for the new investments in 9M22 which majority was allocated for Awakmas of US$34 million, Ilectra Motor Group of US$12.1 million, IMP of US$8.5 million and EMITS of US$5.1 million. The actual spending for capex for the same period is US$40.4 million, of which we spent US$20.4 million for existing business,

including for Kideco of US$11.5 million, Indika Resources US$6.8 million and Interport of US$1.8 million.

