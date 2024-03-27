Panduan Keikutsertaan Pemegang Saham dalam Pelaksanaan GMS Issuer

1 Introduction ....................................................................................................................... 2

2 Device Requirements ..……… ............................................................................................... 3

3 Activities Before the GMS …………………............................................................................... 3

3.1 Submitting Attendance Confirmation Before a GMS ….. …………………… . ........................... 3 3.1.1 Selecting Electronic "In Person" Attendance for the GMS ………………… . ................... 5 3.1.2 Appointing an "Individual Representative" as Your Representative ........................ 6 3.1.3 Appointing an "Independent Representative" as Your Representative ................... 11 3.1.4 Appointing an "Intermediary" as Your Representative ............................................ 13 3.2 Voting Before the GMS ………………………………………………… .. ............................................... 16 3.3 Modifying Your Attendance Confirmation and/or Vote ………. .......................................... 18

4 Activities during the Day of the GMS ……. ........................................................................... 21

4.1 Electronic Attendance Registration Before the GMS ………………………………………………...... 21

4.1.1 Automatic Registration …………………………………………………………………………… .. ............ 21

4.1.2 Self-Registration ........................................................................................................ 22

4.1.3 Submitting Attendance Confirmation Before a GMS ………………… .. ........................... 25

4.2 Downloading GMS Materials …… ....................................................................................... 27

4.3 Participating in a GMS Through the E-Meeting Hall ......................................................... 28

4.4 Viewing GMS Livestream via Zoom Webinar …….. ………………………………………………………… 30

4.5 Submitting Questions/Opinions Verbally ………………………………………………………… ..…… ...... 33

4.6 Submitting Questions/Opinions in Writing ………………...................................................... 34

4.7 Electronic Live Voting at the E-Meeting Hall Screen …………………………………………………..... 38

4.7.1 Changing Participation Status during Electronic Live Voting .................................... 38

4.7.2 Participating in the Electronic Live Voting ................................................................ 40

4.8 Monitoring GMS at a Glance ………………………………………………………………………………… .……. 42

1 Introduction

This Shareholders' Participation During an Issuer's General Meeting of Shareholders User Guide will instruct you, as a Shareholder registered in the Issuer's Shareholders' List, on how to participate in an

Issuer's General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) through the eASY.KSEI application. As mentioned in the eASY.KSEI application's GMS invitation e-mail, each Shareholder is entitled to participate in the GMS by selecting one of the following mechanisms:

a. Attend physically; or

b. Attend the GMS electronically through the eASY.KSEI application.

If you plan to attend a GMS in person, you do not need to create an Attendance Declaration electronically through the eASY.KSEI application. You only need to do the following during the day of the GMS:

a. You must show your personal identification to verify your data during registration; and

b. Bring other required documents set by the respective Issuer for the physical participation during the GMS. The additional requirements will be posted through the "Meeting Info" feature in the eASY.KSEI application and/or through an announcement post at the Issuer's official website.

2 Device Requirements

The eASY.KSEI application and the AKSes facility's GMS Livestreaming Module can be accessed by gadgets or electronic devices with practical functions similar to laptop, notebook, or desktop computers. KSEI recommends that all users utilize the Mozilla Firefox browser to access the eASY.KSEI application and GMS Livestreaming Module for the best performance and viewing experience. KSEI does not have any special requirements for internet connection for the best experience as it would be determined by each user's own broadband or wireless (36 or 4G/LTE or Wi-Fi) connection.

3 Activities Before the GMS

3.1 Submitting Attendance Confirmation Before a GMS

If you are an Individual Local Shareholder who wishes to attend the GMS electronically and has received the GMS convocation e-mail from the eASY.KSEI application, you can exercise your voting rights by confirming your participation and submitting your vote through the eASY.KSEI application during the electronic attendance declaration period. The electronic attendance declaration period is a period to submit your attendance confirmation and vote for the Issuer's GMS at the eASY.KSEI application. The period starts from the Issuer's GMS Convocation to 12:00 noon of the working day before the GMS's date. To do this, you must first own a KSEI Securities Ownership Referencing (AKSes)

facility account and are registered as a local individual investor user.

1.

After accessing the eASY.KSEI application, choose the Operations for Shareholders menu.

Afterward, you will be able to view the list of Issuer's GMSs where you are registered as a Shareholder in the respective Issuer's Shareholders List.

2.

To submit your electronic attendance confirmation for the GMS, choose one of the visible GMSs in the Operations for Shareholders menu, click on the name of your intended Issuer, and click.

3.1.1 Selecting Electronic "In Person" Attendance for the GMS

Follow the instructions below if you decide to electronically attend the Issuer's GMS personally through the eASY.KSEI application.

1.Select In Person on the Select Attendance Type screen and clickto save your Attendance Confirmation.

2.

Your attendance confirmation has been saved, and the System will automatically send you the Vote Preference Declaration screen so you can choose your votes for the Meeting's Agendas. Please note that you must save your votes in the Vote Preference Declaration screen if you wish for your electronic attendance during the GMS to be automatically registered in the eASY.KSEI application and counted for the Meeting's Quorum. If you do not save your votes until the end of the electronic attendance declaration period, then your attendance confirmation will not be automatically registered or counted in the Meeting's quorum unless you re-confirm your attendance during the Day of the GMS when the Registrar opens its electronic registration period as specified in subchapter 4.1.3. For further information on voting before the GMS, please refer to the instructions in subchapter 3.2.

3.1.2 Appointing an "Individual Representative" as Your Representative

Follow the instructions below if you decide to appoint an Individual Representative to represent you electronically during the day of the GMS. Please ensure that you have your Representative's identity numbers (NIK/Passport numbers) and e-mail address before starting the representative appointment process through the eASY.KSEI application.

1. Select My authorized Representative will attend and select the Individual Representative option on the Select Attendance Type screen. Next, fill the KTP/Passport bracket with the

Representative's identity numbers. Clickso the System could verify whether or not the Representative already has an AKSes facility account, based on the identification numbers you have entered.

2.

The System will display an alert if the Representative is not registered yet in the AKSes facility.

3. To send a notification to your Representative, you can enter the person's active e-mail address

in the E-Mail Address bracket. After you click thebutton, the System will send a notification to your Representatives' e-mail address, informing the person to register in the AKSes facility as soon as possible.

4.

If the Representative is already registered in AKSes facility, the System will display the

Representative's name based on the identification number you have entered. Clickto continue with the process.

5. Select an Authority for your Representative and clickto save your input.

a. Select General authority if you gave your voting rights entirely to the Representative so the person could decide on a vote for each of the Meeting's Agendas.

b. Select Special authority, submit voting instructions if you wish to enter your votes for each of the Meeting's Agendas.

6. You have saved your Representative Appointment. If you selected General authority, the System would automatically send you back to the Operations for Shareholders menu. If you selected

Special authority, submit voting instructions, the System would send you automatically to the

Vote Preference Declaration screen so you can enter your votes for each of the Meeting's

Agendas. Please save your votes on the Vote Preference Declaration screen if you wish your attendance, which your Individual Representative represents, to be registered automatically during the GMS at the eASY.KSEI application and counted for the Meeting's quorum. If you do not save your votes for the Special authority option by the end of the electronic attendance declaration period, then your appointed Individual Representative will not be automatically registered, and your attendance will not be counted in the Meeting's quorum unless you re-

confirm your attendance during the day of the GMS through self-registration after the Registrar opens its Electronic Registration Period. For further information on how to submit votes before the GMS, please refer to subchapter 3.2.

