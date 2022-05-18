Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITMG   ID1000108509

PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK

(ITMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-16
33300.00 IDR   +4.96%
PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : ITM Analyst Presentation 1Q22
PU
UBS Adjusts Indo Tambangraya Megah's Price Target to 18,000 Rupiahs From 17,000 Rupiahs, Keeps at Sell
MT
PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : 2022 - ITM Consolidated Financial Statement - 1Q22
PU
PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk : ITM Analyst Presentation 1Q22

05/18/2022 | 05:18am EDT
1Q22

PERFORMANCE RESULT

18 May 2022

1

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your reference.

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that relate to future events, which are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation including, without limitation, those regarding ITM's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where ITM participates or is seeking to participate and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "will", "may", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "predict", "seek", "should" or similar words or expressions, are forward- looking statements.

The future events referred to in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which ITM will operate in the future and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. ITM does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information set out herein is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, has not been independently verified and it may not contain all material information concerning the Company.

ITM makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one if many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. No assurance given that future events will occur or our assumptions are correct. Actual results may materially differ from those provided in the forward-looking statements and indications of past performance are not indications of future performance. In no event shall ITM be responsible or liable for the correctness of any such material or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from use of this material. ITM makes no representation whatsoever about the opinion or statements of any analyst or other third party. ITM does not monitor or control the content of third party opinions or statements and does not endorse or accept any responsibility for the content or use of any such opinion or statement.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell ITM's securities in any jurisdiction.

Transporting coal through hauling road

01

1Q22 Highlights

1Q22 highlights - robust performance continues amidst global uncertainty

Strong coal price has brought a solid positive impacts to ITM financial performance.

1Q22 net profit recorded at $213M, which is 407% increase compared to 1Q21 net profit.

ITM's 1Q22 ASP increased to

$150/ton (+5% qoq or +121% yoy) as coal price environment remain strong due to global demand-supply dynamics and geopolitical conflicts.

1Q22 production level achieved the targeted number at 3.8Mt despite export ban ruling in Indonesia during January 2022.

1Q22 EBITDA recorded at $323M (-13% qoq or +277% yoy) while strong balance sheet is maintained with the cash position increased from $691M in 4Q21 to $922M in 1Q22.

ITM, through its subsidiary IMM, planted 40k

mangrove trees in order to support the

biodiversity. On top of that, ITM also delivered 14 community development programs worth of Rp 2 billions to the government in 1Q22.

On 24 March 2022, AGMS has approved

the total FY21 dividend amounting to

$332.9mn (70% dividend payout ratio). The final dividend per share (after reduced by the interim dividend) was Rp3,040/share with the recording date as of 5 April 2022.

PT Cahaya Power Indonesia (CPI) is

established as the first step of ITM to tap into the solar rooftop business. CPI has signed a solar rooftop Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a total capacity of 5.9 MWp in 1Q22.

4

ITM resilience framework for promising future during challenging period

Difficult economics

situation: potentially lower economic growth but high inflation that may cause economic stagnation

Increasing pressure to transition to net- zero economies to anticipate the climate change

Regulatory risk by the

sudden changes of

domestic regulation, e.g.,

export ban in January

Cost

Robust

management

operations

and strong

and business

balance sheet

process

Risk Management

ESG focus

People and

Revenue

and

Corporate

Business Optimization

digitalization

Culture

Strategy and

Stakeholders

Organization

Relationship

Structure

Data driven organization

Russia - Ukraine war and the geopolitical tension spread across the world which disrupt international trade and global supply chain

Unprecedented

very high

commodity price and volatile coal price environment

Global health

problems: 2 years+ COVID-19 pandemic and its socioeconomic impacts

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 569 M - -
Net income 2022 637 M - -
Net cash 2022 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,75x
Yield 2022 16,8%
Capitalization 2 492 M 2 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 440
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,27 $
Average target price 2,19 $
Spread / Average Target -3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mulianto Lie Co-President Director
Kongnun Chom Co-President Director
Niwat Boonyad Co-President Director
Prakasa Junius Darmawan Head-Accounting
Djisman S. Simanjuntak President Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK63.24%2 492
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED36.76%87 684
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED41.80%24 893
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED45.81%21 796
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.44%16 461
COAL INDIA LIMITED26.36%14 682