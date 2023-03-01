Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITMG   ID1000108509

PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK

(ITMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-27
37200.00 IDR   +3.19%
02/22Pt Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk : 2022 - ITM Consolidated Financial Statement - FY22
PU
02/22PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/01Pt Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk : IMM Takes Part in Developing SOP for Orangutan Conservation in Concession Areas
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk : ITM Analyst Presentation 4Q22

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Briefing

4Q22 Performance Result

1 March 2023

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your reference.

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that relate to future events, which are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation including, without limitation, those regarding ITM's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where ITM participates or is seeking to participate and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "will", "may", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "predict", "seek", "should" or similar words or expressions, are forward- looking statements.

The future events referred to in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which ITM will operate in the future and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. ITM does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information set out herein is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, has not been independently verified and it may not contain all material information concerning the Company.

ITM makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one if many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. No assurance given that future events will occur or our assumptions are correct. Actual results may materially differ from those provided in the forward-looking statements and indications of past performance are not indications of future performance. In no event shall ITM be responsible or liable for the correctness of any such material or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from use of this material. ITM makes no representation whatsoever about the opinion or statements of any analyst or other third party. ITM does not monitor or control the content of third-party opinions or statements and does not endorse or accept any responsibility for the content or use of any such opinion or statement.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell ITM's securities in any jurisdiction.

1

2 AGENDA 3 4 5

Highlights

Coal Market Trends

Operational Updates

Financial Updates

Q&A Session

3

Highlights

4Q22 highlights - finishing strong amidst challenges

Strong financial performance

ITM 4Q22 ASP achieved

4Q22 production was lower

$198/ton (-6%QoQ

than target at 4.3Mt

/+38% YoY), remarking

(-7%QoQ/-12% YoY) due

our competitive

to extreme weather and

positioning in capturing

flood in Jorong.

the commodity upside.

High coal price benchmark has brought a positive impact to ITM financial performance. 4Q22 net profit was recorded at $306M (-29% QoQ/+50% YoY).

EBITDA generated at $442M (-30% QoQ/+14% YoY), resulting in a solid cash position from $691M in 4Q21 to $1,430M in 4Q22.

Committed as a good and responsible corporate

ITM and BRIN (National Research and Innovation Agency) has signed MoU to promote biodiversity through biodiversity assessment.

ITM received gold rank in 2022 Asia

Sustainability Reporting Rating (ASSRAT) in November 2022, marking its 3rd year consecutively the achievement to get the gold ranking.

Moving towards greener, smarter transformation

The construction of Bunyut PV solar power plant was 99.6% as of end of 2022 and the operations is expected in 1H23.

ITM became one of Indonesia representative chosen by the government, to present the biomass co-firing trial project and Mentawir nursery cooperation at Indonesia Pavilion during COP27 in Egypt.

5

Disclaimer

PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 637 M - -
Net income 2023 675 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,05x
Yield 2023 24,5%
Capitalization 2 758 M 2 758 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 426
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,44 $
Average target price 2,60 $
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mulianto Lie Co-President Director
Kongnun Chom Co-President Director
Niwat Boonyad Co-President Director
Prakasa Junius Darmawan Head-Accounting
Djisman S. Simanjuntak President Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK-4.68%2 758
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED6.21%76 719
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED7.64%28 066
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.94%21 850
COAL INDIA LIMITED-3.60%16 166
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.05%14 868