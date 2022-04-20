PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk : JBG Hands Over 630.26 Ha of Watershed Rehabilitated Land

BANJARMASIN - The Assessment Team of the Success of Planting for the Rehabilitation of Watersheds (DAS) under the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (LHK) RI stated that PT Jorong Barutama Greston (JBG) had managed to fulfill its obligation to plant an area of 630.26 ha. This result became the justification of the handover ceremony carried out online, held from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry office on April 5, 2022.

The handover marked the completion of 39% of the JBG Watershed Rehabilitation obligation as the holder of the Use-Forest-Area-Permit (PPKH) previously called the Borrow-to-Use Forest Area Permit (IPPKH). The total land area currently in the process of being planted by JBG reaches 3,052.74 ha or 93.9% of JBG's total watershed rehabilitation obligations.

Watershed rehabilitation is indeed closely related to the PPKH permit holder. All companies that use forest areas are mandated to plant an area equal to the area of land they manage under the PPKH. The land is critical land outside the concession determined by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

