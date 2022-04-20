Log in
    ITMG   ID1000108509

PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK

(ITMG)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-18
27125.00 IDR   -2.08%
04/18Nomura Reinstates Indo Tambangraya Megah at Buy with 36,000 Indonesian Rupiah Price Target
MT
04/04PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : AGMS Agenda 2
PU
PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk : JBG Hands Over 630.26 Ha of Watershed Rehabilitated Land

04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
20 Apr 2022 PT JBG Hands Over 630.26 Ha of Watershed Rehabilitated Land

BANJARMASIN - The Assessment Team of the Success of Planting for the Rehabilitation of Watersheds (DAS) under the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (LHK) RI stated that PT Jorong Barutama Greston (JBG) had managed to fulfill its obligation to plant an area of 630.26 ha. This result became the justification of the handover ceremony carried out online, held from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry office on April 5, 2022.

The handover marked the completion of 39% of the JBG Watershed Rehabilitation obligation as the holder of the Use-Forest-Area-Permit (PPKH) previously called the Borrow-to-Use Forest Area Permit (IPPKH). The total land area currently in the process of being planted by JBG reaches 3,052.74 ha or 93.9% of JBG's total watershed rehabilitation obligations.

Watershed rehabilitation is indeed closely related to the PPKH permit holder. All companies that use forest areas are mandated to plant an area equal to the area of land they manage under the PPKH. The land is critical land outside the concession determined by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Disclaimer

PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 328 M - -
Net income 2022 564 M - -
Net cash 2022 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,65x
Yield 2022 19,2%
Capitalization 2 072 M 2 072 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 440
Free-Float 30,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1,89 $
Average target price 2,09 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Managers and Directors
Mulianto Lie Co-President Director & Director
Kongnun Chom Co-President Director & Director
Niwat Boonyad Co-President Director
Djisman S. Simanjuntak President Commissioner
Amang Nurpraneko Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK32.97%2 072
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED43.87%88 952
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED43.11%26 023
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED67.74%22 771
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED63.56%17 926
COAL INDIA LIMITED29.72%15 308